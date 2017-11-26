The best Amazon Black Friday deals 2017

Welcome to the jungle - day nine of Amazon's ten-day Black Friday deals season and we're still seeing some great deals throughout the weekend. Black Friday has been and gone but we've seen a huge amount of new deals come in that still exist.

There are loads of really impressive console and game deals - if you're looking for something for a loved one this year (or just a present to yourself...) you'll very likely find something in the games console deals or gaming deals section.

We are rounding up the best deals on Amazon.co.uk every day so you can keep in touch with what's going on - and we've marked when the deals expire so you know how much time you've got before you need to really decide.

We're pretty confident that as this week proceeds we're going to see some progressively more exciting deals on a lot of popular products. So stick with us and we'll keep this page up to date with best Amazon Black Friday deals so far.

If you're worried that something you see will get cheaper later in the month, Amazon is promising that won't happen. It's price promise says the Black Friday deals of the day won't be repeated and won't be further reduced.

And we've even been so kind to sort these deals into categories to make browsing through that much easier. Don't say we aren't kind to you...

Amazon Black Friday deals 2017

Amazon Prime free trial

Get 30 free days of Amazon Prime! What better time to get access to unlimited one-day (and sometimes same day) delivery, Prime Video and lots more? With Prime you can buy stuff today and get it delivered tomorrow.

Amazon Devices deals

(Image: © Amazon) Amazon Fire TV stick - now £24.99 (was £39.99): The Amazon Fire Stick is reduced impressively - save £15 on the previous price and pick it up for just £24.99, which is a 38% saving, and it comes with Alexa integrated (although it doesn't have 4K playback).View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet - now £29.99 (was £49.99): The Fire 7 tablet - already a cheap tablet - is down to £29.99, which mitigates almost entirely the fact it has a lacklustre screen thanks to the low cost - plus it does have a strong battery life.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Tablet (2017) with Alexa now £49.99 (was £79.99): The reason to buy this tablet is simple: it’s so cheap this Black Friday weekend. With its upgraded HD display it outclasses the 7-inch tablet, and it also packs in Alexa too for a little cheeky extra on top of Amazon’s customised Android interface.View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet (2017) with Alexa now £109.99 (was £149.99): The HD 10 didn’t impress us much last year, but this upgraded version has more memory and a better screen - in fact, the only thing we’re not sold on is the plastic design, and that’s hardly a deal-breaker. Given we lauded the low price of this tablet when it came out, the fact it’s nearly 33% cheaper now means it’s a terrific deal.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet - now £89.99 (was £129.99):

You might be thinking an extra £20 is quite a lot seeing as this tablet is only an inch bigger than the one above. But you are getting a HD screen on this one so everything will be clearer and video content will look much better. Still a great price at just £89.99. Expires November 27

Amazon Dash buttons: down to £1.99 (normally £4.99)

If you're a Prime subscriber, Dash buttons are super convenient. They allow you to order replacements for absolutely essential household items like beer and toilet paper. Expires November 27

Amazon Music Unlimited: 99p for 3 months (usually £7.99pm): Been waiting for a great deal for Amazon's Music Unlimited service? You won't find better than this. For Black Friday, new subscribers can get three months of unlimited tunes for just 99p. That's amazing considering it's usually £7.99 for one month. This is excellent for streaming on mobile and Amazon Echo devices. 99p at Amazon.

TechRadar's top Amazon deals

Neato Botvac Connected now £439.99 (was £679.99)

While the price of the Neato Botvac Connected fluctuates a lot, this is still hundreds of pounds less than RRP on one of the most highly reviewed robot vacuum cleaners on the market right now. View Deal

Fitbit Charge 2 now £99.99 (was £139): The deals for the Fitbit Charge 2, one of the most popular devices on the fitness market, keep fluctuating and this is £10 cheaper than anywhere else for some of the larger variants of this band. Buy it now if you’re intending to at all as it won’t be likely to get any cheaper. View Deal

Oral-B Smart Genius 9000 CrossAction Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush now £84.94 (was £279.99): Every Black Friday it’s the same - you think about getting a new electric toothbrush, but not sure if you really need it, or the price is really that good. This premium-looking toothbrush was voted Which product of the year in 2017. That's a pretty good sign. View Deal

Gaming consoles

Sony PlayStation 4 (500GB) with GT Sport + Knowledge is Power now £199.99: A simple deal this one, offering you the impressive GT Sport, a 500GB console that will satisfy most and the family-friendly Knowledge is Power - a good choice for a Christmas bundle. Deal ends 27 November at midnightView Deal

Sony PlayStation 4 (1TB) with FIFA 18 + GT Sport now £229.99 (was £292.84): Lookie here! You’re getting the slimmer PS4 console with 1TB of storage inside (great for when you want to download games) as well as the ability to pump out HDR images to your new 4K TV (what do you mean, you’ve not bought one yet? Check the TVs section of this round up!) Not in stock again until 7 DecemberView Deal

Sony PlayStation 4 (500GB) with FIFA 18 + GT Sport + Knowledge is Power now £199.99 (was £275.85): Want to get a little more social with your gaming? Knowledge is Power encourages others to play along with their phones, and you’re also getting two AAA titles on top for the quieter times when you just want to game with brilliant effects too. Not in stock again until 7 DecemberView Deal

XBox One S (500GB) with Rocket League now £169.99 (was £175): Arguably less of deal than the one above (and especially Forza and Hotwheels) unless you’ve played Rocket League, and you’ll know it’s one of the most spectacular, absorbing titles out there. Then you’ll see why this is a good bundle.View Deal

Oculus Rift + Touch Controllers now £349 (was £390): OK, this isn’t the biggest deal for the Oculus set, but with nearly £50 off and a six-game bundle in the mix, it’s worth checking out if you want to get into VR. Deal ends 27 November at midnightView Deal

PS4 Platinum Wireless 7.1 surround sound headset £99.99 (was £130): This is one of the best PS4 headsets available and a very rare sight under £100. Considering most stores are still charging closer to the original £130 RRP, we think this is a great deal. Not only does it have 7.1 virtual surround sound, select games include '3D audio' for a complete audio experience. You can wear this over your PSVR headset too. A great price at £99.99 from Amazon.View Deal

Games

FIFA 18 (PS4) - (Xbox One) now £36 (was £39): If you’re looking to get your hands on the latest version of the FIFA franchise, this deal means it’s as cheap as if you downloaded it from the PlayStation store. Which is easier, admittedly, but takes up hard drive space and features a lengthy download. This is just a click and, OK, another wait but you’ve got that delicious hard copy. Look, it’s just cheaper than elsewhere, alright? View Deal

Wolfenstein II - Standard Edition (Xbox One) now £19.99 (was £27.98): We rated this an easy ‘play it now’, and called it ‘Superb in every sense’ in our review… so if you’re wondering if it’s up to the Wolfenstein level, you can wonder no more.View Deal

Laptops

ASUS C302CA-GU010 12.5-inch Full HD Touchscreen Chromebook Flip Notebook now £429 (was £599): Featuring a 360-degree hinge, an Intel Core M3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, you could be thinking this laptop is a bit under-powered… but it’s a Chromebook, where a lot of the power lives in the cloud. The rotatable hinge will help, but this is still pretty expensive for what you’re getting.View Deal

Porsche Design Book One 13.3 inch Convertible Touchscreen 2in1 Notebook now £1,799 (was £2,395) Porsche Design is a funny one, as it adds a premium to whatever is being ‘designed’ on top of. However, there’s a high spec here as well: the Core i7 processor on top this 2-in-1 machine is coupled with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD with Intel graphics and Windows 10 Pro. Yes, it’s a bit pricier but you’re getting more than just refined creation here.View Deal

Asus C201PA Chromebook - £185.99 (was £199.99): If you're happy to say goodbye to Windows and take advantage of the very capable Google/Android ecosystem services for basic laptop needs this 11.6-inch Chromebook comes with a 13-hour battery life. It's only £185.99 at Amazon , and it's quickly running out of stock, so act fast!View Deal

Fusion 5 14.1-inch laptop now £209.97 (was £349.97): This super cheap laptop deal packs one hell of a punch for a little over £200. 4GB with a quad core processor means it'll run much smoother than many other laptops around this price range. It may only have a 64GB hard drive, but that's plenty for work files and healthy amount of tunes and a few movies. And it's got a Full HD screen! An embarrassment of riches for a measly £209.97 at Amazon. View Deal

Asus Chromebook C300SA - now £261 (was £282): This Chromebook comes with 4GB of RAM, that's double the memory of most cheap Chromebooks and will multitask much better. As it's a Chromebook, it uses the Chrome OS instead of Windows. If you're already a Chrome fan using Gmail, Google Docs and the like this is tempting at just £261 @ Amazon

TVs

20- to 32-inch TVs

40- to 49-inch TVs

Sony Bravia KDL40RE453 40-inch 1080p HDR TV now £299 (was £379): If you’re not that bothered about 4K resolution but want a TV that packs HDR technology, this model from Sony promises to offer just that. This deal is so popular that it is temporarily out of stock, but you can still order it for this price, and Amazon will dispatch when it's back in stock. View Deal

Panasonic TX-49EX600B - down to £549.97 (was £849.99): At 49-inches you really start to feel the benefit of a 4K resolution, with Freeview Play Catch Up available if connected to the internet. It was great value at £450, but it's sadly risen on Black Friday in price. That said, it's still £50 cheaper than it has been in recent times.View Deal

Sony Bravia KDL49WE753 - down to £399 (was £750): If you're after a 49-inch TV, this TV is cheapest at Amazon at just £476 currently. It's designed for picture quality and a low price, so other features might be squeezed - but that shouldn't worry you if you're not looking for a really high end model.View Deal

50- to 65-inch TVs

SAMSUNG QE55Q7CAMTXZT 55-inch 4K HDR QLED TV now £1,799 (was £2149): This TV offers a almost zero-gap wallmount to make its curved frame look even better, and Quantum Dot colour reproduction, which improves the quality and brightness of what’s being shown on screen. This is more like it for the price - although we’re not seeing this set listed many other places at the moment.View Deal

Toshiba 65U6763DB 65-Inch Ultra HD LED Smart TV with Freeview Play now £799 (was £1,199): This 4K model comes with a dedicated button for UHD Netflix and Dolby audio, although it lacks HDR support… which explains the lower price. It’s the lowest it’s been, which is pretty good for a 2017 model that comes with 4 HDMI ports.View Deal

The James Bond Collection 1-24 Blu-rat including Spectre now £35 (was £69.99): If you’ve just bought a lovely TV and are wondering what to watch on it this Christmas, then how about working through all the Bond films? All the titles are here in crisp HD action, and the price is pretty nifty too.View Deal

Soundbars

Headphones

Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones for Apple Devices now £54.99 (were £99.95): These headphones had a recent drop to £59.99 from £99.95, but today they’re even lower - and with the quality Bose sounds we’ve come to expect, plus tuning for Apple devices, they’re definitely worth thinking about if you’re after an upgraded wired sound for your iPhone or iPad.View Deal

Wireless speakers

SONOS PLAY:1 Smart Wireless Speaker, Black | White now £149 (was £180):

This is a funky little speaker that’s risen in price quite a lot over the last year. It was actually a touch cheaper last Christmas, and the same may happen this year… but that was only £10 difference so it’s up to you whether you play the waiting game.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker Black/Grey - now £94.99 (was £169.99)

This is a sensational price for one of our favourite Bluetooth speakers. You can throw it around everywhere, it fits in many shower racks nicely and stows away well in a suitcase. All that, and it’s got brilliant sound too!View Deal

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom twin-pack - now £99.99 (was £153.85)

Ultimate Ears are known for making Bluetooth speakers that sound great and can take a beating. These speakers pair up so you can stretch the sound out across your home. And they're waterproof if you need some music in the bath.

Phones and accessories

Nokia 5 now only £129.99 (was £179.99):

This is a good deal for this budget handset, which is becoming a hot ticket this Black Friday weekend. Worth checking out given it has a 'surprisingly premium metal design' and now an even lower cost. Available while stocks lastView Deal

PowerGreen 10000mAh Solar Power Bank with flashlight now £19.99: Want to harness the power of the sun to charge your phone? Buy this. With 5W of power coming in, you’ll get some decent juice from the burning rays of Helios. You are like a god. Available while stocks lastView Deal

Wearables

Fitbit Blaze - now £119.99 (was £159.99) from Amazon

If you're looking for a Fitbit that bridges the world between fitness tracker and smartwatch, then the Fitbit Blaze is the one for you. What's more, this is the cheapest that it's ever been at over.

Fitbit Flex 2 - now £59.99 (was £79.99) from Amazon

This may well be the cheapest Fitbit you can get your hands on this Black Friday. While the Fitbit Flex 2 hasn't been its full RRP for a long time, getting the screen-less fitness tracker for less than £20 is not a deal to be sniffed at.

Misfit Shine 2 - now £39.99 (was £79.99) from Amazon

How about a stylish fitness tracker from Misfit? The price of the Misfit Shine 2 has been slashed in half so if you like the screen-less look and long battery life of this tracker it is worth picking up today.

Cameras

Sony DSCRX100M4 Digital Compact Premium 4K Camera now £669 (was £1,000): This camera doesn’t have a touchscreen, which might be an issue for some. But it does record in 4K, have a tilting screen and a large sensor, and the price reduction for this impressive compact camera is not to be sniffed at. Deal ends midnight tonightView Deal

Amazon Black Friday tech deals

GoPro HERO5 Black Action Camera with Rechargeable Battery and 3 Way Arm now £396 (was £494): This is a pretty good bundle for the new GoPro, with all its fancy camera features and a little bit of a booster pack that features a waterproof housing and an extension stick that also serves as a tripod. Deal ends Friday at midnightView Deal

Optoma UHD550X 4K UHD 2800 Lumens DLP Projector now £1,525 (was £1,999.99): if you’re after a 4K projector, you can get a decent amount of this one right here - the white-clad Optoma model will bring you the next level of definition. Be warned that it’s only got 2800 lumens of brightness, but that should be enough for many people.View Deal

Epson EH-TW650 Full HD 3 LCD Home Cinema Projector now £479 (was £599): This projector isn’t going to win many design awards, but it offers some strong brightness and built in Wi-Fi. It’s only got a 15,000:1 contrast ratio though, so make sure you’ve got a decent screen and darker room to really enjoy movies and gaming.View Deal

Acer M550 4k UHD Home Cinema Projector - Now £,1549, was £1,999

Sometimes the cheapest deals aren't the best, not least because ones like this pop up. You're getting a huge contrast ratio with this 4K projector, which also runs to nearly 3,000 lumens of brightness too for a clearer image spread neatly across your wall or screen.

WD 8TB My Book USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive - Now £207.97 (was £239.99): That's some serious storage space for a great price right there. This would be great for storing media files or to extended the hard drive space on any PS4, Xbox One or Xbox One X. One caveat to consider though is that this external hard drive is powered via a mains plug, but most external drives of this size are to be honest. There's no end date on this deal, but don't expect it to last forever at a brilliant £176.99.View Deal

Bears vs Babies card game now £22.50 (was £29): Another fun game to play at Christmas, this also sounds worse than it is, given it’s made by the same people who created Exploding Kittens. Fun art and a novel concept (yes, it’s defeating babies, but it comes in a furry box).View Deal

Oral-B Smart 5 5000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush now £49.99 (was £169): Another day, another toothbrush deal - this one isn’t the most exciting since it doesn’t really do much more than any other brush in the range, but it’s available for an OK price and worth getting if you’ve missed the others and have been meaning to replace your crusty dental aid.View Deal

AmazonBasics Pack of 6 dimmable LED Bulbs now £14.24 (was £18.99): If you’re replacing a bulb, you might as well make it LED as it’s longer lasting and more power-efficient… and these white bulbs are down to a pretty decent price. Worth sticking in a cupboard. Deal ends at midnightView Deal

Home and Kitchenware

Braun Series 3 ProSkin 3040s Rechargeable Cordless Wet and Dry Electric Shaver - £40 (was £110)

Amazon has shaved the price off this Braun Series 3 to save you £75. Whether you're fresh out of the shower or need a quick beard touch up before you leave the house, this shaver will get the job done.

Toys and games

Amazon Prime and Black Friday

If you're already a member of the Amazon Prime subscription club, you've already got a head start on everyone else for Black Friday; if not, it's something worth considering ahead of time.

So, for instance, you're going to get a half-hour head start on some of the Lightning Deals on Amazon that don't stick around for long. You might also get extra discounts on prices that have dropped already, or you might get deals that don't apply to non-Prime members throughout the course of the day.

We're not sure exactly what Amazon will do when Black Friday arrives, but it's a good bet that you're going to be at an advantage if you've signed up for Amazon Prime , whether that's through nabbing exclusive deals or through getting at the deals before anyone else.

At the moment a subscription costs you £79 (or $99) a year, or slightly more if you go month-to-month, and of course there are a host of other benefits besides improved access to the Black Friday deals. Amazon even runs its own deals day called Amazon Prime Day - exclusively for Prime members every summer.

Included in your benefits are Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, plenty of cloud storage for your photos, faster (usually free next day) delivery times throughout the year, and more besides. If you don't have a membership, why not sign up for a free Amazon Prime 30-day trial and enjoy the full benefits during the Black Friday shopping season?

Amazon Lightning Deals

Amazon loves its Lightning Deals: as the name suggests, these are very short-lived offers that usually involve items where the stock is low, so if you don't jump in when you've got the chance, you might miss out.

Lightning Deals don't stick around for long and as mentioned earlier, they'll only be around for up to six hours. You can often pick up some very tasty discounts though.

To quote straight from Amazon, a Lightning Deal is "a promotion in which a limited number of discounts are offered on an item for a short period of time", and the easiest way to find them is to click through on Today's Deals page. Don't forget that Prime members get early access to the Lightning Deals on Amazon, so it might be worth you signing up if you haven't already.

Amazon on Black Friday 2017: what you need to know

Amazon might have its own in-house discount day of sales for Prime members, but that doesn't stop it going all-in when it comes to Black Friday, and there aren't many retailers who can match it for the breath or size of its discounts. If you want to find the biggest discounts on Black Friday, be sure to check in on Amazon.

Thanks to Amazon's rather cluttered interface though, it's not always easy to get to the many great deals on offer - and hopefully, that's where we can help out. On this page we'll be highlighting the best offers for you to save you a lot of clicking and scrolling around.

We've been given a sneak preview of some of the Black Friday 2017 discounts that Amazon's planning, and while we can't share them with you yet, there are some treats in store - from short-term Lightning Deals to major discounts on hot gadgets that will run through Black Friday and beyond.

The top 5 Amazon Black Friday deals last year

1. Amazon Echo

Amazon loves to discount its own kit during Black Friday, and 2016 was no different, with £40 off the full-size Echo to make it yours for just £119.99 rather than the usual £159.99.

2. Xbox One S bundle

Console bundles were popular during Black Friday, and one that particularly caught our eye was the Xbox One S 500GB model plus Minecraft and a controller for £204.99.

3. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle remains the ereader to beat, and the Paperwhite is one of the best models - last year the lightweight device was on sale for £79.99 as opposed to the usual price of £109.99.

4. MSI Gaming Notebook

Few laptops match power with portability quite as well as the MSI GL62 15.6-inch Core i5 laptop does, and last year it was yours for £649.99 from Amazon, £100 off the retail price.

5. Sony Bravia KD65XD7504BU

Black Friday is a great time to get discounts on big ticket TVs, and if you were around last year you could get the Sony Bravia KD65XD7504BU 65-inch TV for £1,149 instead of £1,699.