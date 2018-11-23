Not happy with AirPods 'sale'? Jabra Elite 65t earbuds are even cheaper on Black Friday

The Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds are currently selling for $119 on Amazon, the lowest price we've seen them go for from Amazon or any retailer you'll find during Black Friday.

This low price is fantastic in its own right, but the Jabra is worth buying simply because its one of the best pairs of truly wireless earphones. It features a five hour battery life that's lasts longer than most of its rivals. A few of our editors own their pairs of Jabra Elite 65t and sing praises about its comfortable fit and simple connectivity over Bluetooth 5.0.

(Image: © Jabra) Jabra Elite 65t: $169 $119 at Amazon

These are the best pair of truly wireless earbuds on the market thanks to their comfortable fit, great sound quality and long battery life. Right now they're going for $50 off in a deal that has taken them to their lowest price for the second time this year.View Deal

Aside from the Jabra Elite 65t going on sale for $119 on Amazon, you'll also find its sportier brother, the Jabra Elite Active 65t selling for a slightly higher – but discounted – $149 on Amazon .

Jabra Elite Active 65t: $189 $149 at Amazon

If you're a bit more active, the sport version of the Jabra Elite 65t may interest you. These workout-read wireless earbuds feature dust- and water-proofing, built in accelerometers and quick-charge capabilities. You'll also be able to save $40 on them this Black Friday season.View Deal

Now if you're still dead set on getting those Apple Airpods, they are on sale – but only for $5 off – which brings it's final price down to $154. Below you'll also find a few other pairs of truly wireless earphones going on sale during Black Friday.

Apple AirPods Black Friday deal $159.99 $154 at Walmart

The best AirPods deal we've seen so far is $5.99 off of the original MSRP. That's a tiny discount, and it's mostly due to Airpods being so popular year around, there's little reason for retailers to throw us a good Airpods deal.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8: $299 $199 at Amazon

The Beoplay E8 are a bit fancier than your everyday truly wireless earbuds what with their stylish leather carrying case and minimalistic styling. Unfortunately, we've also consider them to be pricey, but this $100 discount brings the price down to being a reasonable purchase.View Deal

Plantronics BackBeat Wireless Earbuds $149 $129 at Amazon

If you're looking for a pair of workout headphones, than the BackBeat FIT 3100 are your best bet. The sweat and waterproof headphones are on sale for $20 off at Amazon.View Deal