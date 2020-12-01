Hardware essentials for working from home

Working from home product guides This guide is one part of a series designed to help you get the most out of working from home. Check out our others: 1. Office equipment

As we all face up to working from home on a more regular basis, it's prudent to equip a home office with devices that will help you perform your job to the best of your ability, and to furnish your surroundings in a way that will help make it not only a productive space, but also a pleasant one.

In this guide we review and recommend the best hardware upgrades you can make to your home office to help you work from home.

Computer monitors

External hard drives

Laptops

Webcams

Headphones

Best computer monitors

(Image credit: Future / Benq)

To truly get the most out of that new PC or laptop you’ve invested in, a great-performing monitor is vital. Most of the information you take in from your computer comes through the display and it’s worth having a quality one for a positive computing experience. Not to mention the productivity gains made from working with two screens. Because there are so many to choose from, we’ve rounded up our picks to help you find the right one for your needs.

BenQ PD3200U The top choice for professionals Screen size: 32-inch | Resolution: 3840 x 2160 | Brightness: 350 cd/m2 | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 SG $2,008 View at Amazon Singapore 4K resolution Large screen Design may seem dull to some Some features a bit niche

Now that the best PCs and laptops can handle 4K easier than ever before, 4K monitors are all over the place. That’s why BenQ released the PD3200U, a massive 32-inch Ultra HD display, as part of its Designer Monitor range.

Designers particularly love this display, thanks to the factory-calibrated color accuracy and CAD/CAM mode. Marketed to creatives and professionals, BenQ has designed, seemingly by istake, a panel that gamers will enjoy as well, making it one of the best monitors all-around – so long as they can find the space for it on their desks.

EDITOR'S CHOICE BenQ PD3200U - best overall computer monitor - $699

Monitors like the BenQ PD3200U give us hope for a 4K future. It performs brilliantly, and the large screen size really gives you an insight into how a large 4K monitor can improve your productivity. The BenQ PD3200U also does a decent job of showing off media and games in 4K, so don’t dismiss it because of its professional-focused design and features.

View Deal

Also worth considering

Asus Designo Curve MX38VC - Best ultrawide monitor - $899

Ultrawide monitors have been around for a while: they’ve constantly made it onto our best monitors list for a few years now. These wide monitors are lifesavers when it comes to productivity, and they’re only increasing in popularity. The Asus Designo Curve MX38VC, however, takes it to the next level. Not only does this monitor have a massive 3840 x 1600 resolution, but with USB-C compatibility and a Qi wireless charger built into the base, it’s going to be a workplace companion you won’t want to live without.

View Deal

Dell UltraSharp UP3218K - Best build quality and color - $3,999.99

We don’t usually run into technology that’s so far ahead of the curve that we’re left dumbfounded, which is why the Dell UltraSharp UP3218K has impressed us. Dell went so far as to ensure that the build quality and color reproduction are the best in the business as well. The Dell UltraSharp UP3218K is aimed at professionals, obviously, so if that sounds like it’s made for you, it’s probably the best monitor you’ll ever find.

View Deal

The best computer monitors compared

Cloud service Screen size Resolution Brightness Contrast ratio Price BenQ PD3200U 32-inch 3840 x 2160 350 cd/m2 1,000:1 $699 Asus Designo Curve MX38VC 37.5-inch 3840 x 1600 300 cd/m2 1,000:1 $899 Dell UltraSharp UP3218K 32-inch 7680 x 4320 400 cd/m2 1,300:1 $3,999.99

Best external hard drives

(Image credit: Future / WD)

External hard drives will save you money. Instead of paying for expensive upgrades to an existing laptop, or buying a new one, hard drives are a way to save money and protect your files. They’re perfect backup solutions not just for personal but business use as well. These are our picks for the best external hard drives right now.

Buffalo MiniStation Extreme NFC external hard drive Capacity: 1TB or 2TB | Connectivity: USB 3.0 Visit Site NFC security Rugged design Fast drive Nothing of note

If you’re looking for the best external hard drive that will save you money, Buffalo's MiniStation Extreme NFC could be your match made in heaven.

With compatibility for both Mac and Windows machines, the Buffalo MiniStation Extreme NFC is very flexible, and comes with a rugged case that's dust and water resistant, along with a built-in USB 3.0 cable.

Not only is your data kept protected from knocks and drops with the rugged shell, but it's also got 256-bit AES security features and NFC (Near Field Communication) features as well.

Essentially it allows you to unlock the drive to get to your files quickly and easily by tapping the supplied NFC card onto the drive's body. Pretty neat!

EDITOR'S CHOICE Buffalo MiniStation Extreme NFC external hard drive - Best overall - $114.99 / $164.99

It's not indestructible, but the Buffalo MiniStation Extreme makes a nice change from some of the dangerously flimsy external hard drives we've tested. It's also got 256-bit AES security features and NFC features and is compatibility for both Mac and Windows PCs. Oh, and it's fast, too. A great choice for a home and portable external hard drive.



View Deal

Other recommendations

Samsung T5 SSD external hard drive - Best SSD - $129.99 / $229.99

If you'd rather have an external hard drive that takes advantage of solid state drive (SSD) speeds, then the Samsung Portable SSD T5 is among the best external hard drives you can buy. Samsung has an excellent reputation for external SSDs and the T5 builds on its predecessors by adding a fast USB Type-C connection that ekes out every last drop of performance from the solid state drive inside. It's backwards compatible with USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 if your PC doesn't have USB Type-C. Be prepared to shell out a bit more cash, but it’s well worth it.

View Deal

The best external hard drives compared

Hard drive Capacity Connectivity Price Buffalo MiniStation Extreme NFC 1TB / 2TB USB 3.0 $114.99 / $164.99 Western Digital My Passport Ultra 2TB / 4TB USB 3.0 $79.99 / $114.99 Samsung T5 SSD external hard drive 1TB / 2TB USB 3.1 $129.99 / $229.99

Back to external hard drives top.

Best business laptops

(Image credit: Future / Dell)

Over the course of a year, we review over 150 laptops covering every price point and use case. If you’re looking for a productivity workhorse - the perfect business laptop- then these are the computers for you. In our evaluations, we focus on design and comfort, display quality, the keyboard and touchpad, performance, battery life and especially value. These are our picks for the best business laptops you can buy right now.

Dell XPS 13 The best overall laptop you can buy today CPU: Intel Core i7-1165G7 | GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics | RAM: 16GB | Display: 13.4-inch, 1200p | Size: 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds Check Amazon Singapore Attractive, premium chassis Great performance Good battery life Lacks legacy ports

What do you get when you put one of Intel’s new Tiger Lake processors into a Dell XPS 13? Even more speed. The latest Dell XPS 13 keeps all the things we loved about this year’s previous model, such as a smaller frame, four-sided InfinityEdge bezels and a larger keyboard.

This refresh brings Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake processor and a host of promised features, including better CPU and graphics performance and longer battery life. You also get Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6.

But does Tiger Lake live up to the hype? Absolutely. With the new Intel Iris Xe GPU you can play certain AAA games on an integrated GPU, albeit on low settings. And in many cases, the overall performance is top-notch as well.

The battery life even surpasses Intel’s new Evo standards by two hours. Those looking for a business laptop with equal parts beauty, power and longevity, the Dell XPS 13 is the laptop for you.

EDITOR'S CHOICE Dell XPS 13 - Best overall laptop - $1,400

Smaller, sleeker and sporting the tiniest bezels on all sides, the new Dell XPS 13 shows that Dell still knows how to push the envelope without going too far. It's an exercise in patient restraint, improving the notebook in a bunch of small ways that add up to a big leap for the system.View Deal

Other recommendations

Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1) - The best MacBook on the market - $1,200

The MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 delivers impressive performance and has the longest battery life we’ve ever seen on a Mac. If that’s not enough, paired with new OS Big Sur, you get blistering webpage load times and a better webcam experience – all thanks to Apple Silicon. In short, the new MacBook Pro is everything Apple said it would be and more.

View Deal

Acer Swift 3 (2020, AMD Ryzen 7 4700U) - $809.00

The 2020 Acer Swift 3 served up surprising power on our benchmarks including overall and graphics performance. Plus, it has staying power with over 11 hours of battery life, premium good looks, and a rather comfortable keyboard. The Acer Swift 3 is an $800 laptop that can best some of the most premium laptops on the market.

View Deal

The best business laptops compared

Video conferencing service CPU GPU RAM Storage Display Weight Price Dell XPS 13 Intel Core i7-1165G7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 16GB 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD 13.4-inch, 1200p 2.8 pounds $1,400 MacBook Pro M1 Apple M1 Apple M1 GPU 16GB 1TB 13.3-inches, 1600p 3 pounds $1,200 Acer Swift 3 2020 AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Radeon Graphics 8GB 512GB SSD 14-inch, 1080p 2.7 pounds $809.00

Best webcams

(Image credit: Future / Logitech)

When working from home, or if you're unable to visit friends and family, webcams can not only be essential tools, but lifelines as well, that allow us to keep in contact with colleagues, friends and loved ones remotely. An upgrade from a laptop or smartphone's built-in camera will mean vastly improved image and sound quality and make these essential communications all the better. These are the best webcams you can buy right now.

Logitech StreamCam Best overall webcam Resolution: 1080p | Connectivity: USB Type C | Features: Smart auto-focus and exposure, AI-enabled facial tracking, 9:16 format, built-in electronic image stabilization Prime SG $256.18 View at Amazon Singapore Content creation features Facial tracking Auto-focusing Not cheap

Our top pick for the best webcams is more than just a webcam. The Logitech StreamCam won’t just have your back when you’re video conferencing, video chatting with families and friends, and live streaming your games. This feature-rich 1080p webcam has many tools to offer for your content creation needs as well, including auto-focusing, smart exposure, facial tracking, up to 60fps frame rate, and a flippable design so you can take photos and videos in 9:16 format. You can even mount it on a tripod, and it uses USB Type-C for fast and more efficient video transfer speeds.

EDITOR'S CHOICE Logitech StreamCam - Best overall webcam - $199.90

The Logitech StreamCam is a brilliant business webcam. While it's not primarily designed for business use, the fact that it offers excellent features like auto-focusing, smart exposure, facial tracking, up to 60fps frame rate, and a flippable design, means it's a great choice for professionals.View Deal

Also recommended

Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 - best value for money - $55.95

The Microsoft LifeCam Studio is one of the best webcams out there. Aimed at pro users with large displays, it features a familiar configuration of 1080p recording and 720p live video calling. It rotates 360 degrees, and can be mounted on a tripod with autofocus. The wideband mic delivers crystal clear audio, and Microsoft’s TrueColor system will shift the exposure dynamically to keep you well lit.View Deal

Microsoft LifeCam Studio for Business - a great pro option - $99.00

The LifeCam Studio is made for business conferencing and presentations, with its 1080p recording, 720p live video calling and wideband mic to deliver crystal clear sound. This is a serious peripheral – one that requires a powerful PC for max settings. It comes with 360-degree rotating capabilities and Microsoft’s TrueColor system.

View Deal

Best webcams compared

Product Resolution Connectivity Features Price Logitech StreamCam 1080p USB Type C Smart auto-focus and exposure, AI-enabled facial tracking, 9:16 format, built-in electronic image stabilization $199.90 Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 720p USB Type C Colour correction, noise cancelling $55.95 Microsoft LifeCam Studio 1080p USB Type C Colour correction, hi-fi microphone, Skype $99.00

Best headphones for work

(Image credit: Future / Sony)

With many of us working from home on a regular basis, having a good pair of headphones with a mic is vital, allowing you to stay in touch and engaged in conference calls wherever you are. There's a huge amount of choice out there, which can make choosing the best headset for conference calls difficult. These are our picks for the best business headphones and earphones picks out there.

Sony WH-1000XM4 The best all-round business headphones Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 8.95 oz | Cable length: 3.94 ft | Wireless range: 98ft | Battery life: 30 hours Prime SG $469 View at Amazon Singapore Improved noise-cancellation DSEE Extreme audio upscaling Multipoint pairing Not water-resistant

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are the best all-around business headphones in 2020, thanks to their combination of excellent sound quality and noise cancellation, as well as being wireless.

Not only do they sound great and pack excellent noise cancellation, but they manage to do this all wirelessly.

While they don't look significantly different from their predecessors, a number of new features including multipoint pairing, DSEE Extreme upscaling, conversational awareness and auto-play/pause using a built-in sensor all help the WH-1000XM4 claim the title of best headphones in 2020.

Offering all of this without a serious price-premium over the competition means the Sony WH-1000XM4 are a great all-around choice.

EDITOR'S CHOICE Sony WH-1000XM4 - The best all-round business headphones - $298.00

The Sony WH-1000XM4 deliver excellent noise-cancellation and great sound quality all in a lightweight, comfortable design. New features including multipoint pairing, DSEE Extreme upscaling, conversational awareness and auto-play/pause using a built-in sensor all help the WH-1000XM4 claim the title of best business headphones in 2020.View Deal

You could also consider:

Plantronics BackBeat Go 810 - Solid, affordable, mid-range noise-cancelling headphones - $62.98

Plantronics now makes the brilliant BackBeat Go 810, which use less premium materials than its flagship model, but sound nearly identical – and sport an equally chic design. With that in mind, the BackBeat Go 810 are the best headphones for those that want wireless connectivity without the high price tag.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless - Incredible audio fidelity - $349.95

These no-holds-barred wireless headphones are oozing with positive qualities, but for many, they're almost prohibitively expensive. However, if you're an audio lover that can spare the expense, do not hesitate on this comfortable, hard-working set of headphones that will likely last for years.

View Deal

The best headphones for business compared

Product Acoustic design Cable length Battery life Wireless range Price Sony WH-1000XM4 Closed 3.94 feet 30 hours 98 feet $298.00 Plantronics BackBeat Go 810 Closed None 24 hours 330 feet $62.98 Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless Closed 4.6 feet 25+ hours 30+ feet $349.95

