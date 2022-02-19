Best hair straightener 2022: the top flat irons for smoothing tresses

The best hair straightener enables you to tame even the curliest locks into a sleek style. Whether you want poker straight tresses (another term for hair), or simply to smooth your hair for a polished look, the best hair straighteners ensure you can create salon-worthy styles at home.

The best flat irons, as they're also known, use two plates to apply heat to tresses in order to smooth and straighten them. Sections of hair are clamped between the plates at the root, and are then gently guided down the hair shaft - a process that’s repeated until all of the hair has been smoothed.

Unlike the best hair dryers , which are used to take locks from wet to dry, hair straighteners should only be used on dry tresses to avoid subjecting hair to heat damage. You can discover just how to straighten your hair properly in our article.

When it comes to styling hair, the best flat irons are extremely versatile and can even be used to create soft waves as well as straighten tresses. Unsure how to do this? We’ve got a tutorial on how to curl hair with straighteners that can guide you through the styling process.

So, how much will one of the best hair straighteners set you back? This list contains the best of the best, which means the most affordable model we recommend costs $40 / £60 RRP (although you might find deals pop up over time).

You can spend less on a hair straightener, with prices starting from as little as $20 / £20, but be prepared to compromise on how effective the stylers are at smoothing hair in one pass, if you’re opting for this level of affordability.

There’s a wide range of hair straighteners on the market right now. You’re probably familiar with names such as Remington and Revlon, which have a long legacy in offering affordable hair care appliances, and more lately salon brands such as GHD and Hot Tools, which are all favored by consumers that want to create salon-style looks at home.

Finally, Dyson, which is known for making some of the best vacuum cleaners on the market right now, also offers a hair care range that includes the Dyson Corrale hair straighteners, as well as the Dyson Airwrap styler and the Supersonic hair dryer . However, this wealth of choice may leave you feeling confused when it comes to selecting the right one for you.

We’ve put the most popular designs to the test, using them both to straighten and curl shoulder length hair (you can read more about how we test below) to discover the best hair straightener for 2022.

1. GHD Unplugged The best hair straighteners you can buy right now Specifications Power: Cordless or mains power Battery life: 20 minutes Temperature settings: 1 Plate width: 0.8 inches / 2cm wide Weight: 0.66lb / 300g Dimensions: 8.7 x 1.6 x 1.5 inches / 22 x 4 x 3.8cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Sephora Singapore Check Amazon Singapore Check Shopee Singapore Reasons to buy + Extremely portable + Sleek, shiny results every time + Only requires one pass Reasons to avoid - Lacks a lock to keep plates together - Short battery life - Narrow plates won’t suit thicker hair

The GHD Unplugged strikes the right balance between portability and performance, which in our eyes makes them the best hair straighteners you can buy right now. The cordless flat irons are extremely compact, so they can easily be slipped into a bag to touch up your hair throughout the day. They only offer one temperature setting: 365 F / 185 C. GHD claims any hotter will cause serious heat damage, which is definitely true when it comes to fine hair, while styling below this temperature will often require many passes of the tool to achieve a good result, which dries out the hair, causing split ends. We were impressed with the hair straightener both when smoothing and curling hair. It only requires one pass to leave our tresses smooth and shiny, while the lightweight styler is easy to manipulate when styling our locks into gentle waves. At 0.8 inches / 2cm wide, the plates are narrower than many others in this list, which won’t suit those with particularly thick hair, while at 20 minutes the battery life is shorter than the Dyson Corrale cordless straighteners (see below). There’s also no lock to keep the plates clamped together when not in use. That said, these really are minor gripes on what is the best pair of hair straighteners we’ve tested. Read our full review: GHD Unplugged

2. Dyson Corrale Specifications Power: Cordless or mains power Battery life: Up to 30 minutes Temperature settings: 3 Plate width: 1 inch / 2.5 cm Weight: 1.23lb / 560g Dimensions: 1.8 x 11.5 x 1.6 inches / 4.5 x 29.2 x 4.1cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Singapore Check Shopee Singapore Reasons to buy + Can be used corded or cordless + One pass create smooth, shiny locks + Clear battery level Reasons to avoid - Most expensive cordless straighteners on the market - Heavy - Industrial design isn’t sleek

For those that want cordless hair straighteners, these are the best you can buy, but at an eye-watering $499.99 / £399.99 RRP, they are the most expensive flat irons on the market right now. They can be used on battery power, for up to 30 minutes; however, if your styling session takes longer, they can also be used when connected to the charging cord, which has a 360 degree swivel connector so they can easily be manipulated when straightening or curling hair. On test, the straighteners took just one pass on the lowest temperature setting to smooth our fine tressess, although the straighteners offer three heat settings in total making them suitable for thicker hair too. Unlike the GHD Unplugged - the other cordless hair straightener we’ve tested in this round-up (above) - the Dyson Corrale offers a clear battery level, too. However, as hair straighteners go, they’re heavy, we found we got arm ache after curling a whole head of hair. The industrial design isn’t the sleek look we’d expect either - while some will love it, others will hate it. Read our full review: Dyson Corrale

3. Panasonic EH-HS99 hair straighteners Specifications Power: Mains power Cable length: 8.9 ft / 2.7m Temperature settings: 5 Plate width: 1 inch / 2.5 cm Weight: 0.617lb / 280g Dimensions: 15.5 x 6 x 8.5 inches / 39.4 x 15.3 x 21.6cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Singapore Check Shopee Singapore Reasons to buy + Quick to heat up + Leaves hair shiny + Lock keeps plates together for easy storage Reasons to avoid - Lacks a premium finish - No audible alerts - Plates didn’t glide as smoothly as hoped

If shiny tresses are a priority, the Panasonic EH-HS99 straighteners are ideal as they use moisture from the air to charge ions, which are applied to the hair to decrease frizz and introduce shine. On test, the plates certainly boost the shine of our locks, while also smoothing them in just one pass. Quick to heat up, the EH-HS99 also features a lock to keep plates together when they’re not in use, making the hair straighteners easy to store. However, they certainly don’t look as stylish as some hair straighteners in this list - in fact, we found the construction didn’t give off the air of a premium device, so you’ll feel like you’re buying a cheaper set. The hair straighteners also lack any audible alerts, when they’re reached temperature, something many other models offer including the GHDs above, and the plates didn’t glide as smoothly through our tresses as others we’ve tested. Read our full review: Panasonic EH-HS99 hair straighteners

Specifications Power: Mains power Cable length: 2m / 6.6ft cable Temperature settings: 14 Plate width: 1 inch / 2.5 cm Weight: 0.88lblb / 400g Dimensions: 2.75 x 10.6 x 1.96 inches / 7 x 27 x 5cm Reasons to buy + Offers wide temperature range + Plates glided through hair easily + Compatible with both 110 and 240V Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for hair vulnerable to heat damage - Auto shut-off takes a while to kick in - No lock to keep plates together

If you’re on a budget, these Hot Tools straighteners are some of the best we’ve tested that come with a relatively affordable price tag. They use titanium, rather than ceramic, plates to keep the price down - but as these heat from the outside in, they leave the hair more vulnerable to heat damage. So if your hair is very fine, or colored, we’d advise using this model with extreme caution. During testing, we found the hair straighteners were simple to use, and glide through hair smoothly, straightening locks in just one pass. With 14 different temperatures to choose from, they’ll work well on thicker hair too, and they’re compatible with both 110 and 240V, making them ideal for travelers who want to take them out of the country. However, they were lacking a lock to keep the plates together, making them harder to store, and the auto shut off takes a whopping 120 minutes to kick in - almost double the time of other hair straighteners we’ve tested. Read our review: Hot Tools Pro Signature Digital Straightener

5. Revlon Pro Collection Salon Straight Copper Smooth Extra Long Styler Specifications Power: Mains power Cable length: 8 ft / 2.5 m Temperature settings: 29 Plate width: 1 inch / 2.5 cm Weight: 1.1lb / 500g Dimensions: 21.3 x 14.3 x 4.5 inches / 54 x 36.2 x 11.4cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Singapore View at Amazon Singapore Check Shopee Singapore Reasons to buy + Offers wide temperature range + Plates glided through hair easily + Stores last-used temperature Reasons to avoid - Bulkier than many hair straighteners - Squared-off tip makes it tricky to reach the roots - Shorter than usual cable

For those with colored hair or tresses that are vulnerable to heat damage, these hair straighteners from Revlon are ideal as they can drop to as low as 195 F/90 C for styling. When it comes to heat settings, there’s an impressive 29 temperatures to pick from - rising all the way to 455 F / 235 C. On test, the plates of the Revlon Pro Collection Salon Straight Copper Smooth Extra Long Styler glide easily through our fine hair, requiring just one pass to smooth tresses. We also loved that you can store the last used temperature, so you don’t have to spend time resetting the heat every time you switch the hair straighteners on. However, there are some compromises. The tip of the straighteners is squared off, rather than tapered, which means it was hard to get close to the roots when styling. We also found the length of the straighteners meant they were bulky, making them unwieldy to use Read our full review: Revlon Pro Collection Salon Straight Copper Smooth Extra Long Styler

6. Remington Hydraluxe Pro Straightener S9001 Specifications Power: Mains power Cable length: 9 ft / 3m Temperature settings: 5 Plate width: 1 inch / 2.5 cm Weight: 1.2lb / 540g Dimensions: 1.6 x 1.63 x 12.15 inches / 4.08 x 4.15 x 30.85cm TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Singapore Check Shopee Singapore Reasons to buy + Glides easily through hair + Mist function helps preserve hair’s moisture levels + Boost function increases temperature quickly Reasons to avoid - Bulky - Hard to grip - Water tank is fiddly to fill

If you want a hair straightener that can smooth your locks but also moisturize them at the same time, then look no further than the Remington Hydraluxe Pro Straightener S9001. It comes with a tiny 0.24 fl oz / 7ml water tank, which emits a fine mist of cool water onto tresses after they’ve been straightened to cool and rehydrate them. The straighteners glide easily through our hair and leave our tresses smooth. Even better, there’s a temperature boost button that will quickly raise the heat to 450 F / 230 C, to style stubborn sections. However, the water tank design means the straighteners are bulkier than most, making them hard to grip, especially when curling hair. Speaking of the water tank, it's fiddly to fill - the straighteners come with a pipette but we didn’t find this very useful. Read our full review: Remington Hydraluxe Pro Straightener S9001

How we test hair straighteners

To compare hair straighteners we assess how quickly they heat up, and how effective they are when it comes to smoothing tresses, along with how shiny and frizz-free they left our hair.

We also used the flat irons to style our hair into gentle waves monitoring how easy they are to manipulate and how comfortable and balanced they were to use. We also considered cable length, the range of temperature settings offered and handy features like auto shut-off functions, locks to keep the plates together during storage, and for cordless options, the duration of the battery and how long it takes to recharge.

Best hair straightener FAQs

What to consider when buying hair straighteners Start by deciding whether you want corded or cordless hair straighteners. Mains-powered models are more affordable than battery-operated options, but they can only be used when an electrical socket is close by. Cordless models, however, can be slipped in your bag and used to touch up your hair part way through the day. If you’re opting for cordless hair straighteners, look at how long the battery lasts between charges - the models on the market right now offer between 15 and 30 minutes - as well as how long the battery takes to recharge. Most cordless designs can be used while the charging cable is connected, some even offering a swivel connector as you’d find on mains-powered designs, making it easy to create gentle waves in hair. For mains-powered models, assess whether the cable is long enough to reach from the nearest electrical outlet to where you plan to style your hair. Hair straighteners come with different widths of plates - narrower options are suitable for fine hair, or those with shorter tresses, while wider plates will be a better option for those with thick hair, or longer locks. The temperature settings of the hair straighteners is also worth considering. If you have fine, or colored hair - look for models that reach lower temperature to protect against heat damage. Whereas thick, coarser hair needs high temperature to ensure every strand is smoothed or curled. Also look out for features such as a lock which keeps the plates together when the straightners aren’t being used, or a silicon sleeve to protect them during storage, as well as dual voltage, so they can be used in any country in the world, ideal for regular travelers. Also look out for flat irons that have an auto shut off feature, so if you’re forgetful and leave the house without turning them off, you don’t need to worry about them staying on all day.

Are ceramic or titanium straighteners best? There are two different styles of hair straightener on the market - those with ceramic plates and designs that feature plates made from titanium, which are more affordable. Ceramic plates use infrared technology to heat the strands of hair from the inside out - this is a gentler way of using heat to style locks, and reduces the damage inflicted on tresses. Titanium plates are more affordable but they heat hair from the outside in, which leaves the hair more vulnerable to heat damage. Overall ceramic hair straighteners are better for tresses, but if you’re on a budget consider titanium plates only if you’re always willing to use heat protection - whether that’s in the form of a spray, serum or gel. Avoid them if you have very fine or coloured hair, which is more vulnerable to heat damage.