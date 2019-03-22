Best cheap Windows dedicated server web hosting deals of 2019

Despite the meteoric rise of the LAMP stack over the past 20 years in web hosting, Microsoft and Windows Server still remain formidable players in the world of dedicated servers. With nearly 420 million websites hosted on Windows Server software, it is a favourite for many, with Plesk Onyx being the preferred choice when running a Windows dedicated server.

With the January 2020 deadline looming for Windows Server 2008 and 2008 R2 machines, the quest to find a great Windows Server 2012, 2016 or even 2019 Server is becoming more intense. We have rounded up the best Cheap Windows dedicated server deals of 2019.

Taking full advantage of older hardware

CPU: AMD Opteron 6338P 12-core x 2.3 GHz | RAM: 32GB RAM | Storage: 2 x 2TB SATA Software RAID 1 | Bandwidth: Unlimited

Unlimited traffic

Low price per month

Includes wildcat SSL certificate

Uses older piledriver architecture

The relentless drive for hyperscale cloud service providers to reduce their operating expenditures and total cost of ownership in their data centers mean that a lot of good, perfectly capable servers are being decommissioned before their time is up. Many vendors have jumped on the opportunity to bulk buy these servers and reuse them as data centers once wiped out and refurbished.

IONOS is one of them and is offering a 12-core Opteron 6338P - as a dedicated Windows server - with 32GB RAM and 4TB storage (2TB effective) for under $135 per month. As with all IONOS dedicated servers, you get a wildcat SSL certificate and unlimited traffic.

The Opteron CPU is just over five years old and has a whopping 28MB cache at its disposal. Bear in mind though that it has only 12 threads and is based on the older piledriver architecture.

One of the cheapest performance Windows servers on the market

CPU: Intel E5-2670 2.60 GHZ 16-core | RAM: 48GB | Storage: 1 x 480 GB SSD & 2 x 1 TB SATA | Bandwidth: 20TB bandwidth

No setup fees

Daily backup

Lots of memory

Only one IP address

For just over $80 per month (when you pay for a whole year), Canadian web hosting company HostNOC will provide you with a fully loaded server, 20TB of data with a 1Gb port, free white-glove migrations and daily backup with 30-minutes guaranteed response time.

Any corners cut? Well, there’s only one IP address available plus the Xeon E5-2670 that powers it is a bit old (launched in 2012). But as you get a couple of them and each has eight cores/16 threads and 20MB cache, these processors still provide with a formidable amount of firepower. Then there’s a massive amount of system memory (48GB DDR3) plus a 480GB SSD (probably from Intel) and two 1TB SATA drives that can be configured in RAID-1 for added resilience.

The option to go fully managed is available for a reasonable extra fee (including patches and security updates) and so are extra control panel and hardware firewall. Note that there is no setup fees.

A very balanced offering from a well known provider

CPU: Intel Xeon-D 8-core | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 1TB SSD hardware RAID 1 | Bandwidth: Unlimited

Free semi-managed assistance

DDoS protection

Excellent customer support

Optional fully managed environmnet

Hostgator is not the cheapest in this list but it is does have some strong arguments to sway votes.

While it lacks the powerful processor punch of some of its competitors (it is powered an 8-core, 16-thread, Intel Xeon D CPU, possibly the D-1537), it does offer a semi-managed assistance for free with proactive software monitoring, network and host patching.

An optional fully managed environment will include Plesk and offsite backup solutions as well as automated patching for all containers. There’s also little touches like three dedicated IPv4 IPs, RAID-1, unlimited databases, DDOS protection, an IP-based firewall and 24/7/365 support which sysadmins will appreciate.

As expected, you get unmetered bandwidth (probably over a 100Mbps port), 32GB of RAM and a 1TB (NVMe?) SSD. All custom dedicated servers are hosted in a US-based, Tier-3 data center.

Cutting edge hardware at an affordable price

CPU: Intel Xeon E3-1270 v6 4-core x 3.8GHz | RAM: 32GB DDR4 ECC | Storage: 2 x 1TB NVMe SSD Hardware RAID 1 | Bandwidth: Unlimited

DDoS protection

Kaby Lake architecture

Ideal for high bandwidth applications

No hourly rate

Compared to the other IONOS entry on that list, the XL-32 NVMe is a very different beast altogether.

For a start, the E3-1270 v6 that powers it was “only” released in 2017 and is the last of its breed as Intel changed the naming scheme bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Based on the Kaby Lake architecture, it has fewer cores (4), fewer threads (8) and less cache (8MB) compared to the AMD CPU used in the o12A-32HDD. However, its very high based frequency (3.8GHz) should ensure that it outperforms the latter on tasks that doesn’t require a high number of cores.

The rest of the configuration - 32GB DDR4, NVMe SSD in RAID-1 - show a clear preference to certain bandwidth hungry applications. Note that you will be able to pay for the server on a per hour basis should you want to do so. Note that traffic (unlimited on a 1Gbps port) is filtered through an advanced IP firewall. This ensures that DDoS attacks are intercepted before they reach your server.

Great if you want a UK-based dedicated Windows server provider

CPU: Intel Xeon E3-1270 v6 4-core x 3.8GHz | RAM: 32GB RAM DDR4 ECC | Storage: 1TB NVMe Hardware RAID 1 | Bandwidth: Unlimited

UK-based

Ideal for resource intensive projects

Ready to use in less than eight minutes

Only four cores

UK-based Fasthosts is part of United Internet, the parent company of 1&1 IONOS and has been in the business for nearly 20 years, making it one of the longest-running web hosting companies in the UK.

Amongst the dozen or so dedicated Windows server offers on its site is the 632/X-NVMe , a name that hides a real gem of a bargain, one which is ideal for projects that demand a lot of resources. The processor that powers it has four cores only but it is based on the very recent Kaby Lake architecture and has a high processor base frequency at 3.8GHz. There’s also 32GB DDR4 ECC memory plus a pair of 1TB NVMe SSDs configured in RAID-1.

You can get £100 credit to bring down the cost to £137 per month over a year plus the dedicated servers can be provisioned and ready to use in under eight minutes. Fasthosts support engineers (and the data centre) are UK based and available 24/7. The servers can be configured with Windows Server 2012 or 2016 with Plesk Onyx being optional.