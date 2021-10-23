The best budget keyboards 2021

Give the best budget keyboards a chance. You might find them just as capable and robust as the pricier keyboards . Although keyboards over $75/£75 come with their own perks – like a set of extra frills, for example – that doesn’t necessarily mean that they overshadow their cheaper rivals in performance, durability, and versatility.

In fact, we’ve used a few budget keyboards ourselves, and have relied on some of them for our everyday workload, which is why we’re more than happy to recommend them here. A few of the best budget keyboards on this list even come with nice features like multi-device connectivity. More importantly, all of them offer just the kind of comfort you need for long typing or gaming sessions.

Don’t judge the best budget keyboards by their price tags. If you’re a bit strapped for cash, our cheap keyboard picks are a terrific value for you.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

1. Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard Best full-sized budget keyboard Specifications Interface: Bluetooth Switches: Rubber dome membrane Backlighting: None TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Slim form factor + Great typing experience Reasons to avoid - Non-rechargeable

Windows users will love typing away on the Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard, which the company has designed to work seamlessly with the operating system and the Microsoft Office suite. It’s packed with Microsoft 365 -specific and Windows-related shortcuts, as well as media controls and a search key. There’s even an emoji key because let’s face it, they help ensure that your email doesn’t get lost in translation. Since this is a full-sized keyboard, you’re getting the full experience, including a number pad. It’s also got a neat and slim profile for a more minimalist look, and offers a comfortable typing experience for your long work sessions.

The only issue we have with it is that it’s AAA-powered. Microsoft does give it a three-year battery life, but in this day and age, it’s almost unacceptable for any peripheral to be non-rechargeable.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Mac users, on the other hand, will love pairing their MacBook or Mac with this adorable keyboard that absolutely knocks it out of the park. The Logitech K380 is actually Windows and Chrome OS compatible as well, but we love using it with our MacBooks because the two are a match made in heaven. Whichever operating system you use it with, it’s an absolute dream to type on thanks to those scissor switches underneath, and a great travel companion thanks to its sleek, slim, and small profile. But wait, there’s more: it’s also capable of connecting up to three devices at once, and its three connectivity buttons at the top make it easy to toggle between devices. If that isn’t impressive, we don’t know what is.

It does have one failing – unfortunately, it’s not rechargeable, which means you’ll have to replace its batteries at some point. However, we’ve used ours for more than a year now, and it’s still going.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard may not win any beauty contests any time soon, but what it lacks in style, it more than makes up with substance. Namely, its ergonomic, split-keyboard design is there to alleviate potential long-term injury from long typing sessions. Of course, that design wouldn’t be complete with a cushioned wrist rest. The one included here follows the keyboard’s sloping curves for an easy-on-the-wrist feel as well as promoting a neutral wrist position. Making your typing experience its priority, it even comes with a number of dedicated shortcut keys for Microsoft Office 365 and controlling media as well as a few other functions.

This full-sized keyboard offers very little in the way of features beyond its ergonomically-driven design, unfortunately. You won’t find backlighting, customization, or any special type of switches. And, if you want an ergonomic keyboard that comes in any other color beside black, you’ll have to look elsewhere. With that said, it delivers where it counts.

(Image credit: Logitech)

A non-mechanical keyboard for gaming might seem like heresy to hardcore gamers, but trust us when we say that the Logitech G213 Prodigy still delivers that satisfying mechanical-style feel without the steep price. This keyboard also has a lot going for it in terms of features. It’s got five RGB lighting zones, a 4mm travel distance, and a beautifully quiet operation to start. Because it is a membrane keyboard, it is spill-resistant with up to 60ml liquid rating specifically, which means it’s a terrific option for young gamers as well as clumsy ones. Adding more to its value is its integrated palm rest; while pricier gaming keyboards require for you to buy one separately, the G213 Prodigy’s comes included. And, while other cheap gaming keyboards abandon any macro recording altogether, this one allows you one macro button at least.

It’s never going to outmatch a premium mechanical keyboard in feel and in pro-level performance. However, for a cheap gaming keyboard, you can’t find a better value than this.

Read the full review: Logitech G213 Prodigy

(Image credit: Cherry)

5. Cherry Stream Desktop Best budget keyboard and mouse combo Specifications Interface: Wireless via USB receiver Switches: SX Scissor Backlighting: None TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Incredibly straightforward and easy setup + Keyboard great to type on Reasons to avoid - Plain design

Don’t let the Cherry Stream Desktop’s boring made-for-cubicles exterior put you off. This combo delivers in performance and comfort. In fact, its keyboard is one of the best we’ve ever typed on with its satisfying feel and feedback and incredibly responsive execution. It’s clearly made for long hours of typing, and trust us when we say, you won’t get sick of doing so. Or at least, your fingers won’t. Plus, setting it up on Windows is a pain-free experience, much easier than other wireless keyboards that promise an easy setup. And, that price tag is astounding, especially when you realize that it also comes with a mouse that’s just as reliable and has great palm support.

The only thing to bear in mind here is that it has a back-to-basics approach and doesn’t come with a whole lot of features. That’s not necessarily a downside for all users, but it might be for those who enjoy their frills.

Read the full review: Cherry Stream Desktop