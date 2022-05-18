Best Apple TV Movies: the best movies you can stream on Apple TV Plus right now

The list of the best Apple TV movies is a collection that is constantly expanding.

Now, we accept that Apple TV Plus might not automatically be the first platform you head for when it's movie night, indeed, Apple's commitment to entirely original content means that its film catalog is still more of a film pamphlet.

After all, we actually had to wait until November 2021, two years after the streaming service's all guns blazing launch, for its tally of feature-length pictures to get into double figures.

Yet you could argue that this is a clear case of quality not quantity. After all, Apple TV Plus is the only streaming service which has managed to bag a Best Picture win at the Academy Awards. It's also attracted some highly impressive talent both in front of and behind the screen. See Hollywood's ultimate nice guy Tom Hanks (not just once, either), a Spandex-free Tom Holland and the first solo endeavour from a Coen brother for just three examples.

And even though it can't compete with the breadth and depth of Hulu, HBO Max and Netflix's exhaustive collections, there's still enough to satisfy most types of movie fans, with everything from animated fantasies and musical theatre recordings to Shakespearean tragedies and coming-of-age dramas available at the click of a remote.

So, if you haven't yet delved into the slim but solid world of Apple TV Plus's cinematic output, here are the best Apple TV movies right now on the service...

CODA

Where better to start than with the movie that pipped Netflix's highly-fancied The Power of The Dog to the Best Picture Oscar earlier this year? Overshadowed on the big night by that big slap, CODA stars Emilia Jones as the only hearing member of her eccentric fishermen family. But after discovering a previously untapped singing talent, the teen and those who've relied upon her voice are forced to reassess their futures.

Yes, CODA does have a glorified Disney Channel movie vibe with its feel-good musical narrative. But it's a charming watch whose consistent use of sign language, alongside a beautiful scene which shuts off all sound, gives a rare authentic glimpse into deaf life.

Finch

Intimate and post-apocalyptic would appear to be mutually exclusive terms, but they’re both fitting for this interesting spin on the one-man-and-his-dog tale.

The ever-dependable Tom Hanks appears in every scene as the sickly sole survivor of a radioactive solar flare that’s entirely wiped out the rest of civilization. But it’s the robot, a lovable gangly creation akin to Johnny 5, he builds as a substitute dogsitter that very nearly steals the show.

Perhaps Apple’s most visually-impressive film, Finch offers some wonderfully cinematic shots of the Aurora Borealis and New Mexico landscape as the trio attempt to tick off one final bucket list item. Get your hankies at the ready.

On The Rocks

Reuniting for the first time since Lost in Translation, director Sofia Coppola and the ever-sardonic Bill Murray once again struck gold with an altogether more lightweight look at yuppie love.

On this occasion, the latter is playing the eccentric father rather than the romantic lead, and one who helps his daughter (Rashida Jones) determine whether she’s being cheated on in increasingly farcical ways. Murray deservedly picked up a Golden Globe nod for his performance as an art dealer playboy who believes all men are programmed to be unfaithful. But he’s matched by an engaging Jones hoping to prove otherwise in an endearing New York caper.

Wolfwalkers

Following on from The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea, the Oscar-nominated Wolfwalkers brings Tomm Moore’s animated Irish Folklore Trilogy to a stunning close.

The charming fantasy epic sees a young girl travel with her father to Ireland on a wolfpack-hunting mission, only to befriend a member of the tribe said to have a very strong affiliation with the lupine world. As with its predecessors, the enchanting hand-drawn animation instantly immerses you in Moore’s fantastical universe, while its profound musings on colonialism, the environment and all-round compassion ensure there’s plenty of substance to its magical style.

Swan Song

Like many great sci-fi films at the existential end of the spectrum, Swan Song poses an almighty thought-provoking question: if faced with a terminal illness would you spare all loved ones grief by secretly substituting yourself with a clone? It’s one Mahershala Ali’s ailing graphic designer must answer before it’s too late in this meditative near-future tale.

Pulling double duty, the Academy Award winner is typically magnetic as both the loving partner/dad and the replica who gets a trial run in the same roles, while an ambiguous Glenn Close keeps audiences guessing about the intentions of the doctor who presents this unique, and ethically dubious, opportunity.

The Sky Is Everywhere

Apple TV Plus finally got into the young adult game in 2022 with one of those tragedy-tinged romances that were everywhere in the mid-‘10s. But The Sky Is Everywhere is a cut above The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns and the glut of slushfests that made Nicholas Sparks’ oeuvre appear the height of nihilism.

For one thing, it boasts a superlative performance from Grace Kaufman as a student dealing with the death of her sister and the complications of a teenage love triangle. And while director Josephine Decker undoubtedly leans into the weepie tropes of the genre, she also brings an authenticity and, inspired by magical realism, a distinctive visual flair.

The Tragedy Of Macbeth

A Shakespearean tale already adapted for the screen umpteen times might not have seemed like an obvious solo debut for a filmmaker as idiosyncratic as Joel Coen. But while its words remain slavish to the original text, The Tragedy of Macbeth’s striking aesthetics ensures that this is the Bard like you’ve never seen before.

The elder of the Coen brothers frames each and every monologue in pure monochrome, relying on the light and shade of the studio soundstages to match the depth of sublime performances from Denzel Washington as the titular general and Frances McDormand as the Lady who goads him into becoming a murderous king.

Greyhound

The platform’s first original to pick up an Oscar nod (Best Sound), Greyhound is essentially the ideal Father’s Day movie. It’s based on naval warfare novelist C.S. Forester’s The Good Shepherd, is set during the Battle of the Atlantic and stars everyman Tom Hanks as a US Navy commander tasked with defending an Allied convoy from a stalking German submarine.

If it’s character development you’re after, then Hanks’ other Apple TV picture is a better bet. But if your idea of a perfect Sunday afternoon is watching a visceral recreation of a heroic WWII mission, then this tense and taut 90-minute thriller should do the trick.

Palmer

Premiering at a time when the Justin Timberlake backlash was in full swing, this tear-jerking family drama was pretty much ignored on its early 2021 release. Which is a shame as Palmer not only boasts his finest screen performance, but it also tackles an important LGBTQ issue with a much-needed sensitivity.

Timberlake stars as the titular felon who on returning to his Louisiana hometown unexpectedly finds himself becoming a father figure to a gender non-conforming seven-year-old. If you can leave all traces of cynicism at the door, you’ll be rewarded with a surprisingly touching celebration of self-identity.

Hala

Dropping shortly after Apple TV Plus's launch, Sundance hit Hala was the platform’s first original movie and remains one of its strongest. Adapted from director Minhal Baig’s same-named short film, the coming-of-age drama centres on a 17-year-old Muslim-American whose love of skateboarding and school crushes sits at odds with her family’s traditional values.

Geraldine Viswanathan follows up her star-making performance in Blockers with a subtle yet powerful turn as the conflicted lead, while Baig’s insightful script brings something new to the growing pains table. If you enjoy Little America’s charming vignettes of immigrant life, then this feature-length culture clash tale should be right up your street.