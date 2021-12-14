10 best Salesforce plugins: Outlook, Gmail, Chrome, and more

In order to get the most out of Salesforce —our pick for best CRM software —you have to use the right plugins for your use-case. There are over 3,000 Salesforce plugins available, so that can be a challenge.

With this top 10 line-up, we'll help you choose the best Salesforce plugins for your business, so you can take your Salesforce experience to the next level.

After reading, head over to the Salesforce AppExchange to find these and other top-performing plugins.

1. Outlook, Gmail & Office 365 Sidebar

Access Salesforce directly from your email provider or office application with Outlook, Gmail & Office 365 Sidebar. (Image credit: Cirrus Insight)

The Outlook, Gmail & Office 365 Sidebar plugin is a top-rated email organizer plugin by Cirrus Insight . This plugin offers a handy sidebar where you can access Salesforce without exiting your email provider.

The plugin also provides automated data entry into Salesforce from email contacts, tasks, and calendars. It will, for example, log emails from Microsoft Outlook and meetings in Google Calendar directly to the appropriate Salesforce record. The sidebar works with any Salesforce product and can be accessed from Gmail, Microsoft Outlook, or any Office 365 application.

Outlook, Gmail & Office 365 Sidebar is rated 5/5 stars on AppExchange, with 388 customer reviews, making it one of the top-rated email organizer plugins available. It is priced at $10 per user per month, with a 14-day free trial available. Look no further if you want an application that integrates Salesforce with Outlook, Gmail, or Office 365.

2. Free Outlook and Gmail Integration

Use this free sidebar to access Salesforce directly from Outlook or Gmail. (Image credit: RevenueGrid)

If you are looking to connect Salesforce to Gmail or Outlook without paying a per-user fee, Free Outlook and Gmail Integration by RevenueGrid is a great option. It provides a Salesforce sidebar in Gmail or Outlook, where users can create leads and contacts or view their Salesforce database. You can customize the appearance of the sidebar, and even make different data appear depending on the department of the accessing user. The plugin also enables one-click email logging to Salesforce and lets you save entire email threads to the appropriate Salesforce record.

Free Outlook and Gmail Integration is rated 4.5/5 stars on AppExchange, with 162 customer reviews. It is one of the highest-rated free email organizer plugins on AppExchange. We consider it to be the best free option if you are looking to connect your email provider to Salesforce.

3. Geopointe

Use Geopoint for any geolocation-based data needs. (Image credit: Ascent Cloud LLC)

Geolocated data— data linked directly to geographic coordinates—is not present in the Salesforce suite by default. Geopointe , brought to you by Ascent Cloud LLC is a top-rated geolocation solution for your Salesforce data. It lets you plot travel routes for your delivery drivers, create territories directly on a map for your sales team, and automate lead and customer assignments for your branches by location. Essentially, this plugin is intended as a one-stop shop for any geolocation-based use case for your Salesforce data.

Considering its 5-star rating (based on 852 reviews), Geopointe clearly delivers as promised. Pricing starts at $55 per user per month, with a 15-day free trial available, so give it a try if you are looking for a robust and professional geolocation plugin.

4. Veloxy

Integrate geolocation features into your sales data for free with Veloxy. (Image credit: Ascent Cloud LLC)

Looking for a geolocation plugin that won’t break the bank? Try Veloxy . This free plugin provides route planning, lead prospecting, and analytics based on geographical data. Veloxy is not just a geo plugin, it also provides predictive sales analytics and email sync for Gmail and Outlook.

The goal of this diverse range of features is to improve the efficiency of your sales team. That is why all of the features, including geolocation, are focused on sales.

Veloxy currently has a 5/5 star rating on AppExchange based on 210 reviews. If you are looking for a free geolocation plugin for Salesforce, you can’t do much better than that.

5. Invoices for Salesforce

Create your own customized invoices directly from Salesforce with this plugin. (Image credit: Kognoz)

Invoices for Salesforce by Kognoz enables you to manage invoicing directly in Salesforce. Invoices created this way are entirely customizable. You can modify their visual appearance, as well as any number of variables.

Is the invoice one time or recurring? Do you need to add shipping or taxes? Does it need to be in multiple currencies? You can specify any of this information and pull data directly from Salesforce to pre-fill relevant fields.

Invoices for Salesforce has an excellent reputation with users, scoring a 5/5 star rating on AppExchange out of 148 reviews.

Pricing for this plugin starts at $59 per user per month, paid annually, which works out to $708 per user per year. Alternatively, you can pay $76 per user per month on the monthly payment plan. Give Invoices for Salesforce a shot if you are looking for a one-stop shop for all of your invoicing needs that also fully integrates with Salesforce.

6. Quickbooks Online and Desktop Integration for Salesforce

Use Quickbooks Online and Desktop Integration for Salesforce to directly link your Salesforce and Quickbooks databases. (Image credit: Kognoz)

If your business is one of the many organizations that use Intuit Quickbooks for accounting and invoicing, give Quickbooks Online and Desktop Integration for Salesforce by DBsync and Avankia a try. This plugin synchronizes data between records in your Salesforce database and customers, jobs, products, invoices, and estimates in your Quickbooks database.

Data entered into one database is automatically updated in the other. The DBsync team will assist you during initial implementation to help determine which fields to sync and how to best go about linking your Quickbooks and Salesforce databases.

This plugin is rated 4.5/5 stars on AppExchange with 368 reviews. It is worth noting that although it is presented as free on AppExchange, Quickbooks Online Integration is paid after a 14-day free trial.

At the end of the trial, you can continue to use the Standard Edition of the plugin, which lets you connect up to 5000 fields between Salesforce and Quickbooks, or you can upgrade to the Pro Edition, which allows you to connect up to 50,000 fields. Pricing for both packages is available from DBsync on request.

7. Salesforce Adoption Dashboards

Make sure that you and your team are making full use of your Salesforce subscription with Salesforce Adoption Dashboards. (Image credit: Salesforce)

Salesforce Adoption Dashboards by Salesforce Labs is a plugin that helps you track Salesforce adoption across your organization. It measures user login history, adoption of key Salesforce.com features, and the use of sales and marketing productivity enhancers. The plugin then generates reports to help you gauge if your organization is using Salesforce to its full potential.

The plugin is free and has a 4.5/5 star rating out of 521 reviews. Its usefulness is not limited to large enterprises either—many students on Salesforce Trailhead use it as a way to remain accountable by tracking how frequently they log into Salesforce.

It also lets them know whether or not they are taking full advantage of Salesforce’s features. Consider adding Salesforce Adoption Dashboards to your Salesforce suite to enhance your overall experience.

8. DocuSign eSignature for Salesforce

Create sign and store standardized customer agreements in Salesforce with Docusign eSignature for Salesforce. (Image credit: Docusign)

DocuSign eSignature for Salesforce by DocuSign pairs a popular eSignature solution with your Salesforce database.

With this plugin, you can create standardized agreements paired with Account or Opportunity records in your database. You can then send those agreements to your clients for digital signing, and then store the signed documents with the appropriate Customer 360 entry for each client. DocuSign signatures are versatile—customers can sign from any device, with an intuitive interface.

This plugin has a 4.5/5 star rating out of 4617 reviews and payment plans that start at $30 per user per month. The plugin comes with a 30-day free trial, so feel free to try it out if you are looking for an eSignature solution that integrates seamlessly with Salesforce.

9. Duplicate Check for Salesforce

Cleanse your data of duplicate entries quickly and affordably with Duplicate Check. (Image credit: Plauti B.V.)

Duplicate Check for Salesforce , by Plauti B.V. is a data-cleansing plugin designed to detect and remove duplicate data in your Salesforce database.

Specifically, the plugin will automatically scan all of your Salesforce records, including leads, contacts, accounts, and custom objects. Upon detecting a duplicate, it will merge the two duplicate records into one, thereby cleaning up your data. Duplicate Check boasts that it is the most downloaded and complete deduplication app on AppExchange. Users seem to be pleased with the results, with an overall rating of 4.5/5 stars out of 241 customer reviews.

Duplicate Check is available for free, but the free version is limited to scanning 5000 records. Paid tiers allow you to make an unlimited number of scans. If you are looking to clean up your database of duplicate entries quickly and cost-effectively, give Duplicate Check a try.

Expand your edit, update, and delete functions to work on entire lists of data with Mass Edit + Mass Update + Mass Delete. (Image credit: VersatileCapitalist Inc.)

Mass Edit + Mass Update + Mass Delete by VersatileCapitalist Inc. enables you to modify large numbers of Salesforce records simultaneously.

It works on leads, accounts, contacts, and opportunities. You can access its functions from the List View, Search View, or Related Lists. The plugin adds three new buttons to these views: Mass Edit, Mass Update, and Mass Delete. They function identically to the existing Delete, Edit, and Update functions in Salesforce, but are expanded to affect all of the records on the list you are viewing.

The plugin is completely free, and users rated it 4/5 stars from 195 reviews. If you find yourself needing to modify large numbers of records quickly, Mass Edit + Mass Update + Mass Delete is the plugin for you.

Main takeaways

Salesforce AppExchange has over 3,000 plugins for Salesforce, all intended to enhance your experience.

Unfortunately, not all plugins are created equal, and with so many to choose from, finding what you need can be a challenge.

Having read our list of the best Salesforce plugins, take the time to explore AppExchange and see what plugins make the most sense for your business.