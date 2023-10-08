Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale is now LIVE - shop the best 13 deals I recommend

While Amazon's October Prime Day sale officially launches tomorrow, Walmart is beating the retailer to the punch by dropping its own sale today. The anti-Prime Day sale is trying to take a piece of the pie from Amazon with incredible deals on TVs, Apple devices, vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more.



As a seasoned deals editor, I've gone through today's sale and hand-picked the 13 best deals I recommend. The offers below represent outstanding value, thanks to record-low prices from brands like LG, Apple, Keurig, Roomba, and more.



Some of today's stand-out offers include the best-selling Apple Watch SE for just $149 (was $329) - the cheapest price you'll find for an Apple smartwatch, the stunning and massive 77-inch LG C2 OLED marked down to $2,300 (was $2,775.99) and the popular Keurig K-Mini coffee maker on sale for $50 (was $109) - the best deal we've ever seen.



See more of today's best deals below, and remember that, unlike Amazon Prime Day, everyone can shop today's offers - there are no membership requirements. Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale ends on Thursday at Midnight, and you might not see prices like this until the upcoming Black Friday deals event.

Walmart Holiday Kickoff sale - the 13 best deals

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $109 now $50 at Walmart

Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale has slashed the price of the best-selling Keurig K-Mini to just $50 - the lowest price you can find. The top-rated coffee maker can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped of kitchens.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS), 2020: was $329 now $149 at Walmart

One of the best deals from Walmart's sale is the best-selling Apple Watch SE on sale for just $149 - the cheapest price you'll find for an Apple Watch. The first-generation Apple Watch SE is an excellent choice for someone who wants essential functions like activity tracking, calorie counting, and sleep tracking, plus the ability to see notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

The 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal from Walmart brings the tablet down to $249 - the lowest price we've ever seen.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $399 at Walmart

Get the best-selling 2022 Apple iPad on sale for a record-low price of $399. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $50 discount.

Roku Express HD Streaming Device: was $29 now $21 at Walmart

Access your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, BT Sport, and more with this accessible Roku Express HD streaming stick, currently available for just $21 at Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale.

Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was $338 now $298 at Walmart

Walmart's holiday sales are known for cheap big-screen TVs, like this 58-inch 4K smart TV from Hisense, on sale for just $268 - the lowest price we've ever seen. For that amount, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built-in for easy streaming.

LG C2 77-inch UHD OLED 4K smart TV: was $2,775.99 now $2,300 at Walmart

The best-selling LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Walmart has this massive 77-inch model on sale for $2,300 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 77-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $3,000, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

Sony 75-inch Bravia XR X90K 4K HDR Google TV: was $1,498 now $998 at Walmart

If you're looking for a more premium display in today's Walmart sale, you can get the Soy 75-inch Bravia X90K 4K TV on sale for $998 - the lowest price you can find. It's an excellent price for an all-around TV that offers fantastic image quality with vibrant colors and deep blacks while the XR processing tech ensures a clear picture and powerful sound.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (refurbished): was $478 now $239 at Walmart

Another highly coveted Prime Day deal is the pricey Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, and Walmart has this refurbished model on sale for $239 - an incredible deal. The highly-rated hair dryer is rarely discounted, so if you don't mind a refurbished product, this is a terrific price to take advantage of.

Tineco C2 Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $179.99 now $99.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cordless stick vacuum but don't want to shell out for a pricey Dyson, this Tienco model is a great option, and it's on sale today for $149.99. The cordless vac delivers powerful suction thanks to the 350W motor, works across carpets and hardwood floors, and can conveniently transform into a handheld vacuum.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: was $419.90 now $249.99 at Walmart

The powerful Dyson V8 features a whole-machine filtration system that captures pet allergens and fine dust and a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets. The V8 can also transform into a hand-held vacuum with just one click. Today's deal from Walmart brings the price down to $249.99 - a new record-low price.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $89 at Walmart

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Walmart's anti-Prime Day sale has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $89 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum: was $549.99 now $288 at Walmart

Walmart has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $288 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba i4 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

