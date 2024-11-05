I've covered Black Friday sales for 7 years – these are the best early Australian deals to shop right now

This year's Black Friday sale doesn't officially start till November 29 and will end on December 2, which is the date for Cyber Monday. Retailers, however, haven't got the memo – we're seeing early Black Friday deals showing up towards the end of October now, which is unprecedented in Australia.

For example, Lenovo Black Friday deals kicked off the last week of October, while Samsung is pushing Black Friday trade-up offers ahead of the actual sale. They're not the only brands advertising early Black Friday deals, so I've begun hunting down my favourite deals and discounts on tech too.

I was here when TechRadar Australia first covered the local Black Friday sales in November 2017 and have been doing it ever since, having learnt a thing or two about what really makes a deal worth your time and money. So stick with me as I find all the best Black Friday 2024 deals in Australia over the course of the sale period.

For starters, there's already some pretty steep discounts on the best TVs in Australia, along with some tempting offers on cameras, audio gear and some of the best vacuum cleaners too. There'll be plenty more where these came from over the next few weeks, so tag along if you want a quick and easy way to sort out our Black Friday shopping.

Deals picked by Deals picked by Sharmishta Sarkar Managing Editor (APAC) I started at TechRadar as the Australian Deals Editor and have covered every major sale, including EOFY, Prime Day and Boxing Day for eight years. So I've figured out what to look for when shopping for a good deal. I'm using that knowledge to help you find the best Black Friday deals this year, uncovering the bargains you don't want to miss.

Black Friday 2024 deals – my top picks

Canon EOS R6 Mark II (body): was AU $4,149 now AU $3,399 at CameraPro Save AU$750 The original EOS R6 was already one of our favourite mirrorless cameras, and the Mark II has usurped that spot without a fight. It's one of Canon's faster cameras and with plenty of AF tracking modes and is ideally suited for the enthusiast photographer. It's an absolute powerhouse, with up to 8 stops of IBIS with stabilised lenses, 40fps continuous shooting and really good low-light performance too.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute: was AU $1,449 now AU $849.98 at Amazon AU Save AU$599.02 Already cheaper than last year's best Black Friday offer on this same model (via eBay then), this is good value for what we think is still the best Dyson available. This powerful cordless vacuum promises a battery life of up to 60 minutes, though you’ll only get this when using the vac on its lowest power setting. What’s unique about this model is that one of the cleaner heads includes an illuminating light to help you spot dirt on your hard floors. There’s a separate cleaner head for carpets plus one for hair and fur, as well as three extra attachments.

Oclean X Ultra S: was AU $449.95 now AU $249 at Shaver Shop Save AU$200.95 This sonic electric toothbrush only just launched in Australia – on October 29 to be precise – and we weren't expecting a 44% discount right away. This is a talking toothbrush that uses bone-conduction tech to provide vocal feedback in real time so you brush exactly you ought to. It's cutting-edge stuff in oral hygiene and you'll get three replacement cleaning heads in the box too.

Black Friday 2024 laptop deals

Samsung T7 Shield 1TB portable ssd: was AU $299 now AU $165.47 at Amazon AU Save AU$133.53 If you’re looking to add a serious speed boost to your portable storage, you could do a hell of a lot worse than the Samsung T7 Shield 1TB SSD. Compatible with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more, there’s a lot of value in this small package, plus its got a protective covering that's IP65 water and dust resistant.

Black Friday 2024 phone deals

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 5G: was AU $1,499 now AU $788 at JB Hi-Fi Save AU$711 Hello Moto. The Motorola Razr range represents one of the cheapest ways to pick up a foldable smartphone in Australia, and with 2023's flagship Razr 40 Ultra 5G on sale at almost half the price, it might be time to pick up a smart flip phone. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a gorgeous 6.9-inch pOLED screen, along with a handy 3.6-inch external display on the back for quickly checking your messages.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion (Forest Blue): was AU $599 now AU $499 at Amazon AU Save AU$100 Motorola's entry-level smartphone is already quite affordable, and this AU$100 discount makes it cheaper still. That said it was down to AU$439 not that long ago, so expect this price to fall further. This phone packs a lot of power for the price, including a 6.7-inch display, an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, 256GB storage capacity and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU. It's hard to ignore if you want a gorgeous handset without breaking the bank.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 (1 pack): was AU $55 now AU $39.99 at Amazon AU Save AU$15.01 Samsung's alternative to Apple's AirTag was redesigned in 2023 and has been reasonably well received, making it a good Bluetooth tracker for non-Apple user. It'll let you keep tabs on the location of whatever you attach it to and, critically, it works with Android. It costs a little more than a single AirTag at full price but this discount is easy to recommend. Or you can opt for the 4-pack for just AU$127.37 (down from AU$169), which drops the price of each Bluetooth tracker to just AU$31.85.

Black Friday 2024 gaming deals

Nintendo Switch OLED (white): was AU $539 now AU $499 at Amazon AU Save AU$40 It might be a measly 8% price drop, but let's not scorn it. Chances are we will see a better discount on the Switch OLED when the actual sales starts, but if you can't wait, take advantage of this AU$40 saving and get gaming on one of the nicest screens on a handheld console.

Black Friday 2024 TV deals

Samsung S90D (55-inch): was AU $3,299 now AU $2,090 at Appliance Central Save AU$1,209 Undoubtedly a fine option for most homes (we still haven't had a chance to fully review it) the Samsung S90D promises to serve up excellent brightness and colour reproduction thanks to its OLED panel. It's also a bit of a looker too, we have to admit. This one may go lower during Black Friday itself, but a AU$1,200 saving is well worth your attention.

Hisense U7N (65-inch): was AU $2,295 now AU $1,395 at Appliance Central Save AU$900 'Budget' TVs have certainly closed the gap, performance wise, with the flagship TVs of the world in 2024 and the Hisense U7N (along with the TCL C855 further up) is a prime example of that. It's not quite best-in-class, admittedly, but for the price, we can't imagine anyone will be disappointed. Colours are vibrant, brightness is good and it has an excellent suite of gaming features. Read our full Hisense U7N review for more details.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900: was AU $1,389 now AU $800 at Amazon AU Save AU$589 This big Bose soundbar is capable of projecting sound out far and wide, while keeping vocals front and centre. It can muster impressive height, too, although can't quite place sounds behind you. But as a powerful system for movies, it's a fine option at a rather generous 42% off, but currently only available on the white model.

Black Friday 2024 audio deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was AU $649 now AU $449.10 at Amazon AU Save AU$199.90 The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are a stunning set of headphones and comfortably the best when it comes to active noise-cancellation. Their sound quality is nothing short of exquisite, and the ability to turn any song into a spatial audio one thanks to Immersive Mode earns it another gold star. All colourways are discounted to AU$499, but be sure to redeem the code EL300 to take an extra 10% off for the final AU$449.10 price.

Anker Soundcore Space One: was AU $169.99 now AU $139.99 at Soundcore AU Save AU$30 with code We found these headphones delivered a performance that belied their AU$170 price tag in our Anker Soundcore Space One review , so while a AU$30 saving might not seem like much, remember that they already represented incredible value. ANC performance is strong, battery life is stellar at 40 hours with ANC on or 55 hours off and the sound is bassy, crisp and clear – do note that we strongly recommend you use the HearID feature to tailor the sound to your ears. Plus, if you use an Android device, you can take advantage of hi-res audio thanks to LDAC compatibility.

Anker Soundcore Motion X600: was AU $299.99 now AU $209.99 at Soundcore AU Save AU$90 with code We haven’t reviewed this Bluetooth speaker, but it’s a seriously interesting proposition. It has the potential to offer something even the Apple HomePod 2 can’t – Spatial Audio support, thanks to a ‘sky driver’. There’s LDAC support for hi-res audio from Android devices and we also think it’s a bit of a looker, appearing far more premium than its price tag would suggest thanks to a metal grille covering the front. You can even pair two together for a larger, more powerful soundstage. It’s waterproof and promises up to 12 hours of playtime (volume dependent).

Anker Soundcore Sport X20: was AU $149.99 now AU $114.99 at Soundcore AU Save AU$35 with code These Powerbeats Pro-eque earbuds are great for fitness aficionados looking for a workout buddy that doesn't cost the earth. Their headline act is an adjustable silicone ear hook, which should mean everyone will find the perfect, secure fit. They’re fully water- and dustproof and even feature SweatGuard for extra protection. Your workout tunes are handled by 11mm drivers and adjustable ANC is on hand to ensure you remain focused.

Black Friday 2024 camera deals

Sony A7C II (body; silver): was AU $2,999 now AU $2,649 at CameraPro Save AU$350 The Mark II model of this rangefinder-style camera launched at quite a price bump over its predecessor, but it's well worth the extra cash. For you money, you get a 33MP BSI sensor that's been tried and tested in the A7 IV and you get 4K/30p video with great stills. It's got a continuous shooting speed of up to 10fps, so you can even capture some action but it's best suited to be your travel buddy.

Black Friday 2024 health and fitness deals

Fitbit Sense 2: was AU $449.95 now AU $319.84 at Amazon AU Save AU$130.11 The Fitbit Sense 2 is a neat and affordable smartwatch that’s able to track all your steps and movement, but it also monitors your stress levels and how well you’re sleeping. It looks good on your wrist so you’ll be happy to wear it wherever you go, and you can save over AU$130 on Moon White model shipping in from Amazon Germany – albeit this isn't the cheapest offer, it's been down to AU$299 in May 2023.

Black Friday 2024 vacuum deals

Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus: was AU $999 now AU $598.99 at Amazon AU Save AU$400.01 This Deebot will not just vacuum and mop (and empty its dust bin into a replaceable dust bag), but it can also make your home smell nice thanks to an optional air freshener puck that you can also get. Its 3,000Pa of suction is not bad, but there are other Deebots with much more power, although they will cost you that much more too.

Black Friday 2024 kitchen appliance deals

Nespresso Vertuo Pop (starter bundle): was AU $434 now AU $299 at Nespresso AU Save AU$135 The Nespresso Pop is one of your favourite coffee machines – especially if you want a quick and easy pod concoction, and we've seen few better offers than this one from Nespresso. For just AU$60 more than the machine itself, you get the Aeroccino milk frother, a capsule dispenser, stainless steel travel mug and 20 pods.

De'Longhi Magnifica: was AU $699 now AU $499 at The Good Guys Save AU$200 Make two shots of espresso in one go with this automatic machine. It's easy to wrap your head around if you've never used a barista-style coffee machine before, and it's easy to clean as well. Throw in this large discount from The Good Guys and this is a pretty good alternative for anyone who'd love a good coffee machine but isn't quite the coffee snob.

Black Friday 2024 home appliance deals

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen 1: was AU $899 now AU $798 at JB Hi-Fi Save AU$101 This is part of the latest range of air purifying fans and heaters from Dyson, with improved filtration following the HEPA H13 standard. This purifier oscillates 350º to cool you down in summer or warm you up in winter, and the filter is easy to change. You'll know when you need to via the tiny display on the machine. It comes with a handy little remote control and offers a night mode where it quietens down to allow lighter sleepers to rest easy.

Black Friday 2024 personal grooming deals

Oral-B Pro 700 CrossAction: was AU $99.99 now AU $44 at Amazon AU Save AU$55.99 It might offer just one daily cleaning mode, but this electric toothbrush can still remove far more plaque than an ordinary toothbrush. Its brush head rotates and pulsates, which allows it to provide a better clean than manual brushing. And it's back to its Prime Day price of just AU$44.

