I've covered Black Friday sales for 7 years – these are the best early Australian deals to shop right now
Here are my top picks for all the best tech deals you can buy during Black Friday
This year's Black Friday sale doesn't officially start till November 29 and will end on December 2, which is the date for Cyber Monday. Retailers, however, haven't got the memo – we're seeing early Black Friday deals showing up towards the end of October now, which is unprecedented in Australia.
For example, Lenovo Black Friday deals kicked off the last week of October, while Samsung is pushing Black Friday trade-up offers ahead of the actual sale. They're not the only brands advertising early Black Friday deals, so I've begun hunting down my favourite deals and discounts on tech too.
I was here when TechRadar Australia first covered the local Black Friday sales in November 2017 and have been doing it ever since, having learnt a thing or two about what really makes a deal worth your time and money. So stick with me as I find all the best Black Friday 2024 deals in Australia over the course of the sale period.
For starters, there's already some pretty steep discounts on the best TVs in Australia, along with some tempting offers on cameras, audio gear and some of the best vacuum cleaners too. There'll be plenty more where these came from over the next few weeks, so tag along if you want a quick and easy way to sort out our Black Friday shopping.
Retailers with Black Friday sales in Australia
- Amazon: deals on smart home tech, phones, headphones and more
- Bose: deep discounts on refurbished headphones and speakers
- CameraPro: discounts on top-rated cameras and lenses
- Dell Australia: low prices every day, plus price-matching guarantees
- Dyson: savings on the best cordless vacuums cleaners
- eBay Australia: bigger discounts if you're an eBay Plus member
- Ecovacs Robotics: save on great robot vacuum cleaners
- HP Australia: massive savings on Pavilion, Envy and Omen laptops
- JB Hi-Fi: typically stacks of discounts on laptops, phones, TVs and more
- Kogan: shop affordable TVs, laptops and more
- Lenovo Australia: up to 55% off select Lenovo laptops and 2-in-1s
- Lovehoney: up to 70% off selected items
- Myer: offers on premium tech, beauty, fashion, appliances and more
- Samsung: offers on phones, tablets, monitors and appliances
- Secretlab: discounts on gaming chairs
- The Good Guys: discounts on whitegoods, laptops, phones and more
- The Shaver Shop: savings on personal care and grooming products
I started at TechRadar as the Australian Deals Editor and have covered every major sale, including EOFY, Prime Day and Boxing Day for eight years. So I've figured out what to look for when shopping for a good deal. I'm using that knowledge to help you find the best Black Friday deals this year, uncovering the bargains you don't want to miss.
Black Friday 2024 deals – my top picks
This is a pretty good saving ahead of Black Friday, and it's the cheapest we can currently find for the LG C4. It's a fantastic OLED TV, and the model that currently tops out list of the best TVs. We think it will suit most homes thanks to its incredible gaming support and a much-improved processor over its predecessor. It's practically perfect in every way.
Other sizes:
• 48-inch for AU$2,499 AU$1,880
• 55-inch for AU$3,299 AU$2,098
• 77-inch for AU$5,995 AU$4,495
Save AU$750
The original EOS R6 was already one of our favourite mirrorless cameras, and the Mark II has usurped that spot without a fight. It's one of Canon's faster cameras and with plenty of AF tracking modes and is ideally suited for the enthusiast photographer. It's an absolute powerhouse, with up to 8 stops of IBIS with stabilised lenses, 40fps continuous shooting and really good low-light performance too.
Save AU$599.02
Already cheaper than last year's best Black Friday offer on this same model (via eBay then), this is good value for what we think is still the best Dyson available. This powerful cordless vacuum promises a battery life of up to 60 minutes, though you’ll only get this when using the vac on its lowest power setting. What’s unique about this model is that one of the cleaner heads includes an illuminating light to help you spot dirt on your hard floors. There’s a separate cleaner head for carpets plus one for hair and fur, as well as three extra attachments.
Save AU$200.95
This sonic electric toothbrush only just launched in Australia – on October 29 to be precise – and we weren't expecting a 44% discount right away. This is a talking toothbrush that uses bone-conduction tech to provide vocal feedback in real time so you brush exactly you ought to. It's cutting-edge stuff in oral hygiene and you'll get three replacement cleaning heads in the box too.
Black Friday 2024 laptop deals
This compact machine has a decently powerful AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU paired with 16GB of RAM, and can happily take on any everyday tasks. It's also got premium extras such as a 16:10 (1920 x 1200) 13.3-inch touchscreen display with a high 400 nit brightness and 100% sRGB colour reproduction, and a facial recognition webcam. Not bad for 35% off.
With a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU combined with an RTX 3050 GPU (and the 140W of USB-C power needed to run them), the Yoga Pro 7 is ready to handle heavy workloads. It also features a very nice 14.5-inch 3K (3072 x 1920) display with a 400-nit brightness and 100% DCI-P3 colour, plus extras like a IR facial recognition webcam and fast Wi-Fi 6E.
Save AU$133.53
If you’re looking to add a serious speed boost to your portable storage, you could do a hell of a lot worse than the Samsung T7 Shield 1TB SSD. Compatible with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more, there’s a lot of value in this small package, plus its got a protective covering that's IP65 water and dust resistant.
Black Friday 2024 phone deals
Save AU$711
Hello Moto. The Motorola Razr range represents one of the cheapest ways to pick up a foldable smartphone in Australia, and with 2023's flagship Razr 40 Ultra 5G on sale at almost half the price, it might be time to pick up a smart flip phone. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a gorgeous 6.9-inch pOLED screen, along with a handy 3.6-inch external display on the back for quickly checking your messages.
Motorola's entry-level smartphone is already quite affordable, and this AU$100 discount makes it cheaper still. That said it was down to AU$439 not that long ago, so expect this price to fall further. This phone packs a lot of power for the price, including a 6.7-inch display, an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, 256GB storage capacity and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU. It's hard to ignore if you want a gorgeous handset without breaking the bank.
Save AU$15.01
Samsung's alternative to Apple's AirTag was redesigned in 2023 and has been reasonably well received, making it a good Bluetooth tracker for non-Apple user. It'll let you keep tabs on the location of whatever you attach it to and, critically, it works with Android. It costs a little more than a single AirTag at full price but this discount is easy to recommend.
Or you can opt for the 4-pack for just AU$127.37 (down from AU$169), which drops the price of each Bluetooth tracker to just AU$31.85.
Black Friday 2024 gaming deals
Save AU$40
It might be a measly 8% price drop, but let's not scorn it. Chances are we will see a better discount on the Switch OLED when the actual sales starts, but if you can't wait, take advantage of this AU$40 saving and get gaming on one of the nicest screens on a handheld console.
Black Friday 2024 TV deals
A terrific discount on TCL's latest QD Mini-LED which we said was "easily one of the most impressive budget mini-LED TVs you can buy" at its full price. Shaving off over a grand from that price makes this an even easier telly to recommend.
Other sizes:
• 75-inch for AU$3,995 AU$2,430
Save AU$1,209
Undoubtedly a fine option for most homes (we still haven't had a chance to fully review it) the Samsung S90D promises to serve up excellent brightness and colour reproduction thanks to its OLED panel. It's also a bit of a looker too, we have to admit. This one may go lower during Black Friday itself, but a AU$1,200 saving is well worth your attention.
Save AU$900
'Budget' TVs have certainly closed the gap, performance wise, with the flagship TVs of the world in 2024 and the Hisense U7N (along with the TCL C855 further up) is a prime example of that. It's not quite best-in-class, admittedly, but for the price, we can't imagine anyone will be disappointed. Colours are vibrant, brightness is good and it has an excellent suite of gaming features. Read our full Hisense U7N review for more details.
Save AU$589
This big Bose soundbar is capable of projecting sound out far and wide, while keeping vocals front and centre. It can muster impressive height, too, although can't quite place sounds behind you. But as a powerful system for movies, it's a fine option at a rather generous 42% off, but currently only available on the white model.
Black Friday 2024 audio deals
Save AU$199.90
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are a stunning set of headphones and comfortably the best when it comes to active noise-cancellation. Their sound quality is nothing short of exquisite, and the ability to turn any song into a spatial audio one thanks to Immersive Mode earns it another gold star. All colourways are discounted to AU$499, but be sure to redeem the code EL300 to take an extra 10% off for the final AU$449.10 price.
Save AU$30 with code
We found these headphones delivered a performance that belied their AU$170 price tag in our Anker Soundcore Space One review, so while a AU$30 saving might not seem like much, remember that they already represented incredible value. ANC performance is strong, battery life is stellar at 40 hours with ANC on or 55 hours off and the sound is bassy, crisp and clear – do note that we strongly recommend you use the HearID feature to tailor the sound to your ears. Plus, if you use an Android device, you can take advantage of hi-res audio thanks to LDAC compatibility.
Save AU$90 with code
We haven’t reviewed this Bluetooth speaker, but it’s a seriously interesting proposition. It has the potential to offer something even the Apple HomePod 2 can’t – Spatial Audio support, thanks to a ‘sky driver’. There’s LDAC support for hi-res audio from Android devices and we also think it’s a bit of a looker, appearing far more premium than its price tag would suggest thanks to a metal grille covering the front. You can even pair two together for a larger, more powerful soundstage. It’s waterproof and promises up to 12 hours of playtime (volume dependent).
Save AU$35 with code
These Powerbeats Pro-eque earbuds are great for fitness aficionados looking for a workout buddy that doesn't cost the earth. Their headline act is an adjustable silicone ear hook, which should mean everyone will find the perfect, secure fit. They’re fully water- and dustproof and even feature SweatGuard for extra protection. Your workout tunes are handled by 11mm drivers and adjustable ANC is on hand to ensure you remain focused.
Save AU$45
If you’re on the hunt for a large, powerful party speaker, the Anker Soundcore Boom 2 could be just the thing. We did say in our Anker Soundcore Boom 2 review that it didn’t quite hit the nail on the head with regards to mids and highs, but we praised its lightweight build, 24-hour battery life and bass output. Plus, not only is it waterproof, but it floats too, making pool parties that little bit more fun.
Black Friday 2024 camera deals
This is a pretty good price for a 40MP camera with the speed to match some of the more popular full-frame options from Canon and Nikon. It's also fast and has good autofocus performance too. You'll also get 8K video recording if you need it. With a lens in the box to get you started, this APS-C kit is worth considering for enthusiasts and pros alike.
Save AU$350
The Mark II model of this rangefinder-style camera launched at quite a price bump over its predecessor, but it's well worth the extra cash. For you money, you get a 33MP BSI sensor that's been tried and tested in the A7 IV and you get 4K/30p video with great stills. It's got a continuous shooting speed of up to 10fps, so you can even capture some action but it's best suited to be your travel buddy.
Save AU$828.50
It's not listed as a discount on Amazon but this is still a good saving on the single-lens kit of what we consider to be one of the best beginner cameras. It's a lot of camera for this kind of money, with a 24.2MP sensor, really good autofocus performance and up to 40fps burst speed.
Black Friday 2024 health and fitness deals
Save AU$130.11
The Fitbit Sense 2 is a neat and affordable smartwatch that’s able to track all your steps and movement, but it also monitors your stress levels and how well you’re sleeping. It looks good on your wrist so you’ll be happy to wear it wherever you go, and you can save over AU$130 on Moon White model shipping in from Amazon Germany – albeit this isn't the cheapest offer, it's been down to AU$299 in May 2023.
Black Friday 2024 vacuum deals
Dyson's first wet-dry cordless stick vacuum is pretty handy to have around the home – you can vacuum first and then follow it up with a mop. In our Dyson V15s Detect Submarine review we found the mopping to be very good indeed but a design flaw makes some of that dirty water slosh out when you want to clean out the Submarine attachment. If you can find a way around it, this is one could be well worth considering.
Save AU$400.01
This Deebot will not just vacuum and mop (and empty its dust bin into a replaceable dust bag), but it can also make your home smell nice thanks to an optional air freshener puck that you can also get. Its 3,000Pa of suction is not bad, but there are other Deebots with much more power, although they will cost you that much more too.
Black Friday 2024 kitchen appliance deals
Save AU$135
The Nespresso Pop is one of your favourite coffee machines – especially if you want a quick and easy pod concoction, and we've seen few better offers than this one from Nespresso. For just AU$60 more than the machine itself, you get the Aeroccino milk frother, a capsule dispenser, stainless steel travel mug and 20 pods.
Save AU$200
Make two shots of espresso in one go with this automatic machine. It's easy to wrap your head around if you've never used a barista-style coffee machine before, and it's easy to clean as well. Throw in this large discount from The Good Guys and this is a pretty good alternative for anyone who'd love a good coffee machine but isn't quite the coffee snob.
Black Friday 2024 home appliance deals
This is part of the latest range of air purifying fans and heaters from Dyson, with improved filtration following the HEPA H13 standard. This purifier oscillates 350º to cool you down in summer or warm you up in winter, and the filter is easy to change. You'll know when you need to via the tiny display on the machine. It comes with a handy little remote control and offers a night mode where it quietens down to allow lighter sleepers to rest easy.
Save AU$201
I tested this lamp and, although I thought it was overpriced, I couldn't help but admire it, calling it a "showstopper" in my Dyson Solarcycle Morph review. Even with this discount at Mobileciti (with very limited stock I might add), it's a pricey lamp but if you want to maintain your body's circadian rhythm, you might want to consider it.
Black Friday 2024 personal grooming deals
Blow dry your hair with ease thanks to this deal on the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer. Down to one of the best prices we've seen to date via The Good Guys on the Iron/Fuchsia colourway only, you'll get the styling concentrator, diffuser, Gentle Air and the Flyaway attachments in the box.
Other colourways will cost you AU$10 more and can be had directly from Dyson for AU$399:
• Nickel/Copper: AU$649 AU$399
• Prussian Blue/Rich Copper: AU$649 AU$399
Save AU$210
With a flexible head, this shaver can easily follow the contours of your face, while onboard sensors will allow it to adapt the cutting power to your beard's length. Speaking of which, it's got 5 length settings to suit different needs and it holds its own while in the shower too.
Save AU$55.99
It might offer just one daily cleaning mode, but this electric toothbrush can still remove far more plaque than an ordinary toothbrush. Its brush head rotates and pulsates, which allows it to provide a better clean than manual brushing. And it's back to its Prime Day price of just AU$44.
Current page: Page 1Next Page Page 2
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
While she's happiest with a camera in her hand, Sharmishta's main priority is being TechRadar's APAC Managing Editor, looking after the day-to-day functioning of the Australian, New Zealand and Singapore editions of the site, steering everything from news and reviews to ecommerce content like deals and coupon codes. While she loves reviewing cameras and lenses when she can, she's also an avid reader and has become quite the expert on ereaders and E Ink writing tablets, having appeared on Singaporean radio to talk about these underrated devices. Other than her duties at TechRadar, she's also the Managing Editor of the Australian edition of Digital Camera World, and writes for Tom's Guide and T3.