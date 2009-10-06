Trending
RadTech Bezel Blaster review

Sandpaper for your iPod scratches

By iPhone Accessories 

Our Verdict

Expensive for what's basically a fine sanding-block and cloth

For

  • Some may like a brushed metal finish

Against

  • Doesn't protect chrome finish
  • Expensive for what it is

The RadTech 'Bezel Blaster' is an over-the-top title for what you get.

It's basically a rough refinishing pad with a fine sandpaper texture for fixing scratches and blemishes in worn and tatty iPods and iPhone bezels (chrome finishes only), and a cloth for buffing up.

It doesn't actually eliminate scratches, but gives you a more consistent scratch pattern by sandpapering them out.

It takes away the shine as well as the scratches, so don't use it unless you want a brushed-metal finish.

