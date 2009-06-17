MacWare EmailCampaign

It's definitely a solid performer, but it could be a lot more friendly

As useful as it is to get someone else to send out your newsletters to a huge list of contacts, and then deal with all the bouncebacks, new subscribers and cancellations, it will cost. However, EmailCampaign is designed to send targeted emails and help you manage your mailing list.

You can design and send messages, with more than 300 HTML and plain text templates to get you started. It verifies the active and dead email addresses on the list, offers flexible send options, deals with bounced mails and processes Unsubscribe requests.

It can extract email addresses into a list, and delete duplicate or badly formatted addresses.

Trouble is, it's not that easy to use. To find a suitable template, for example, you must pick your way through a folder tree and open them one by one until you find something that meets your needs. Replacing dummy text involves editing HTML.

The app can import contacts from Address Book, Entourage and other programs, though you have to configure your SMTP settings yourself – no automatically importing it from Mail.

The PDF tutorial is good, easing you into EmailCampaign very well, but we hope subsequent versions will be more user-friendly out of the box.

EmailCampaign gets the job done, but be prepared to spend time getting to grips with it. It's not tailored for the complete novice, but perhaps it should be.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter http://twitter.com/techradarreview