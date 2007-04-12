Vadim Fusion LQX Intel-775G2-SLI review

Vadim's Fusion epitomises what every gaming enthusiast aspires to. Not only is it lovingly built and gorgeous looking, the 2.4GHz Core 2 Duo E6600 CPU has been overclocked to 3.5GHz; well beyond even the premium Core 2 Extreme X6800. Graphics acceleration is provided by Nividia's top-end GeForce 8800GTX.

To achieve its incredible overclock, the Vadim uses a water-cooling system. A side window provides full view of the interior, lit by cathodes. The water cooling even uses fluorescent fluid! Despite a plethora of fans, it's still a quiet system, since the fans are all low-revving 120mm versions.

Not surprisingly, the Vadim was quick. It achieved an incredible score of 11411 in 3DMark06, which was echoed in a stunning F.E.A.R. benchmark. Even at a resolution of 1600 x 1200 with the maximum 4x FSAA and 16x AF quality settings, F.E.A.R. still managed 82 frames/sec on average, implying that the NEC 24in TFT supplied can easily be used at its native 1,920x1,200 resolution, game permitting.

The Vadim very expensive, but with class-leading performance and looks to die for, it's an ideal choice for PC gamers looking to impress.