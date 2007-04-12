Armari Magnetar QS-Silent review

It runs silently, is supremely powerful and moves like the wind but the price is a killer

Armari has been putting together bleeding-edge PC workstations for over a decade. The Magnetar QS is yet another in a line of powerful systems designed for processor-intensive tasks such as 3D content creation.

However, instead of opting for the traditional dual-processor configuration, Armari has put a single quad-core Intel Core 2 Extreme QX6700 processor at the helm here.

It's partnered this with 4GB of DDR2 SDRAM, and the 64-bit version of Windows XP Pro, so all the RAM can be utilised. This gave it top ranking in our most highly threaded benchmarks. Only the overclocked Vadim could beat the Magnetar, in tests where the Armari's four cores weren't fully used.

The version of the Magnetar QS we were sent is the Silent model, which has been upgraded with an Antec Phantom 500 noiseless PSU and Zalman CNPS9500-LED processor heatsink.

It's a surprisingly quiet workstation - although still outsilenced by the Glow Lounge Technology and Red Submarine systems. Tremendous processing power, then, but it comes at a price.