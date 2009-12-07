The build quality may not be the best on offer but the specifications and 17" screen easily make up for it

Mesh offers a range of laptops at reasonable prices, using generic chassis designs in order to keep costs down. The Mesh Edge17 HD Pro R has a lot to offer.

The most impressive aspect of this laptop is its specification, offering truly powerful components. A range-topping 2.8GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor provides great office performance and we found the system booted in seconds.

Multiple tasks are dispatched with ease, and access to files is helped further by the inclusion of the fast 7200rpm 250GB hard drive.

The large 17-inch screen is great for multimedia use. It is crisp and bright and provides ample space for viewing multiple applications.

As with the Toshiba Satellite U500-12C, you'll need to turn brightness settings down slightly to get the best colour reproduction, and even then it's not quite as impressive as the Sony VAIO VPC-CW1S1E/R.

Mesh has fitted an entry-level Nvidia GeForce G 105M graphics card – a dedicated solution that provides reasonable 3D performance. It can't match the Novatech X65 for power, but you'll still be able to play older games and it handles high-definition (HD) movies and graphics intensive applications with ease.

With quite a large chassis, there's plenty of room for a spacious keyboard, making this a comfortable machine to use. The keys have a springy typing action, however, and it's one of the noisier interfaces here.

There's also a numeric keypad alongside the main board, aiding data entry. The touchpad is large and responsive, but we found it too easy to brush when typing. Unlike the Toshiba Satellite U500-12C, there's no way of disabling it when typing.

Robust chassis

The chassis itself uses cream and black plastics and is reasonably robust. The thick screen surround offers plenty of protection and it stays firmly in place when typing. Unfortunately, overall quality is let down slightly by the cheap-looking sticker placed on the rear of the display.

Although this laptop excels power-wise, it's not so impressive when it comes to features. There's no HDMI port, with VGA used instead for connections to external displays. Three USB ports are reasonable, although we'd expect more on a machine of this size.

As with rivals, an ExpressCard and flash memory card reader offer good compatibility with other digital devices.

Although the Mesh Edge17 HD Pro R isn't the most complete laptop, there's still a lot to like. If you're looking for a large home or office machine and place performance and speed ahead of all else, then this is a machine that is definitely worth considering.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview