Omen by HP 15 review

For those in the market for a sturdy gaming laptop that can comb through most of the latest games, then the Omen 15 is a fantastic piece of tech. Its downfall lies in the inability to effectively cool down its internals, so you're going to hear the fans kick into overdrive far too often.

SPEC SHEET Here is the Omen 15 configuration sent to TechRadar for review: CPU: Intel i7-9750H (2.6 GHz base frequency, up to 4.5 GHz base with Intel® Turbo BoostTechnology, 12 MB cache, 6 cores)

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti (6GB GDDR6 VRAM)

RAM: 16 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (2 x 8 GB)

Screen: 15.6" diagonal FHD 144 Hz IPS anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit (1920 x 1080)

Storage: 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD; 1TB 7200rpm SATA

Ports: 1 USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C with Thunderbol™ 3; 3 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A; 1 HDMI; 1 RJ-45; 1 x3.5mm audio; 1 Mini DisplayPort; 1 multi-format SD media card reader

Connectivity: Intel Wireless AC 9560 (802.11ac; Bluetooth 5.0)

Camera: HP Wide Vision HD Camera

Weight: 2.63 kg (starting at 5.29 lb)

Size: 36 x 26 x 2.04 cm;(14.17 x 10.23 x 0.78 in; W x D x H)

HP's long had much success with its Omen series of gaming PCs, laptops, and accessories, and the Omen 15 gaming laptop doesn't stray too far from this brand. Featuring 9th generation Intel processors and a few new design tweaks, it's a good choice for someone who's looking for a gaming laptop that delivers that little bit extra. While the Omen 15 isn’t as ultra-portable as Asus’ Zephyrus M series, it’s not bulky either.

Price and availability

In the UAE, the Omen by HP 15 is available at Sharaf DG and Amazon, while in Saudi Arabia it’s available at Jarir.

Design

Taking the Omen 15 out of the box, it feels pretty sturdy and has considerable weight. The official numbers say that this gaming laptop is 20mm at its thickest point and weighs 2.63 Kgs. It’s well built, and a combination of plastic and aluminum is used for the chassis.

Gone is the dual-hinge design from last year and the Omen 15 now uses a central hinge to attach the lid to the base. The bottom corner of the top receives angular-cut design, which gives the laptop a tactical outlook.

The rear side of the lid still features dual-tone textures. However, the carbon fiber finish from last year has been replaced with a matte finish, while the other half has a brushed metal finish to it. The finishing does attract plenty of dust and smudges, so if you're carrying this thing from place to place (or even just gripping it to open the lid), you're going to want to wipe it clean fairly frequently.

HP Omen’s logo is embossed in silver on the lid but isn’t RGB-lit, while the name “OMEN” finds its way on the hinge at the bottom. For us, we’d have liked if HP had retained the red color logo from last year’s model, complemented by leading red lines.

As the laptop now has a central hinge, all the ports that HP had positioned on the rear center of the base in the 2018 version have now been relocated to either side.

The laptop features Omen Tempest Cooling Technology, which consists of a 12V fan module, three-side vents, and 5-way airflow, which aim to provide a good thermal solution when the system is firing on all cylinders. We'll see whether or not it's an effective cooling solution once we get some tests running.

The base of the laptop features a single-access panel that can be used to upgrade the internal hardware, whether it's for adding in more RAM or replacing the SSD / HDD.

Overall, the HP Omen 15 is a well-designed gaming laptop, but the new version goes for a more subdued look than its predecessor. For once, it doesn’t go all the way out in declaring its gaming foundations apart from the minor teases here and there.

Display

The Omen 15 features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution display. It uses an IPS screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz for smooth gameplay experience, which is great for fast-paced games such as PUBG. The bezel is also not too bad, with only the top and bottom halves being wider than the sides to accommodate both the webcam and internal connections.

The quality of the webcam during video chats was absolutely awful, with very sluggish frame rates and poor lighting overall. We definitely recommend plugging in an external webcam if you want to do any kind of videoconferencing on this laptop.

The display on the Omen 15 doesn’t disappoint, and is excellent when it comes to playing games or watching videos on it. We would have loved to see a more minimalist approach when it comes to the bezels. to provide a higher screen to body ratio than the current screen estate. Hopefully, HP tweaks this for next year’s Omen laptops.