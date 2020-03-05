MacBook Pro 16-inch review

The MacBook Pro 16-inch is a refinement from Apple done just right. With a careful focus on consumer wants, it brings a revamp to all aspects ranging from display size, keyboard and battery life without swaying from the core MacBook design. As a portable workstation, it offers great performance on all fronts and does enough to tempt even hardcore Windows users to make the switch. Currently, it is one of the best laptops you can buy as long as you have the budget for it.

Two minute review

With the 16-inch variant of the MacBook Pro, Apple has taken a strong customer centric approach. It has improved the machine in numerous ways, all impactful in day to day use case scenarios.

The most obvious change comes with the keyboard- an issue that has plagued MacBook devices over the past few years. Apple’s Butterfly key switch mechanism was not the greatest but on the new 16-inch MacBook 2019, you see a much improved Scissor switch keyboard, similar to the one found on Apple’s Magic Keyboard.

This small change makes a huge difference with usage in the real world, with typing being a joy on this thing thanks to the 1mm travel distance on the keys. And that is something we would have never said for MacBooks with the Butterfly key switches. Not just that, being able to pack such a great feeling keyboard in a chassis almost as thin as the older 15-inch MacBook Pro is an engineering feat in itself.

The whole point of the Butterfly mechanism in the past was to make laptops thinner but it seems Apple has found a way around that with its new laptop. So, if that was one of the reasons stopping you from buying a new MacBook Pro, it definitely will not be anymore.

At first glance, it looks like not much has changed... (Image credit: Future)

Another big update is in the display, which is a 16-inch panel with a 3,072 x 1,920 resolution and a pixel density of 226 pixels per inch. This is both an upgrade in terms of size and pixel density over the previous 15-inch MacBook Pro, and Apple has done it in a footprint that is not that much larger by shrinking the bezels around the screen.

Making for a rather pleasant surprise, there is also a strong focus on multimedia consumption. The speakers are incredible and so is the built-in microphone making the MacBook Pro a capable workstation.

Apple’s effort to stay true to the ‘pro’ moniker is highlighted by efforts like this, yet what remains a disappointment is the machine’s port selection. Sure, you might have to plug in less peripherals with improvements like these but with other professional machines offering a much richer selection of ports, the MacBook’s four Thunderbolt 3.0 Type-C USB ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack seems rather skimp.

Other major changes come with the internals of the machine. With the 7nm AMD Radeon Pro 5000M graphics cards on board, you get some impressive graphical power for creative work. And for the first time, you can configure a MacBook Pro with as much as 64GB of RAM and up to 8TB of SSD storage, of course, at a fairly steep price point.

Apple has also pushed the boundaries, quite literally when it comes to battery life. The 100Wh cell on the laptop is 16Wh larger than previous machines and is the largest capacity battery allowed on board flights as regulated by the FAA. While this is cutting it close, the battery’s endurance is something we are all impressed by, emphasizing that you do not have to compromise with poor battery life in return for truly professional hardware. This is something Apple definitely does better than its competition.

So, the story of the MacBook Pro 16-inch is fairly simple. Apple has improved it on all aspects and carefully taken into consideration all user feedback. While it may appear that Apple wasn't paying attention to the MacBook Pro over the last few years, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro changes that and puts Apple back at top of its game.

Spec sheet Here is the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019) configuration sent to TechRadar for review: CPU: 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor (octa-core, up to 4.8GHz)

Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB of GDDR6

RAM: 16GB (2,666MHz DDR4)

Screen: 16-inch, 3,072 x 1,920 Retina display (backlit LED, IPS, 500 nits brightness, wide color P3 gamut)

Storage: 1TB SSD

Ports: 4x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack

Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-F, Bluetooth 5.0

Camera: 720p FaceTime HD webcam

Weight: 4.3 pounds (2kg)

Size: 0.64 x 14.09 x 9.68 inches (1.62 x: 35.79 x 24.59cm; W x D x H)

Price and availability

Perhaps one of the most pleasant surprises about the MacBook Pro 16-inch is its price. Now, don’t get too excited – this isn’t a cheap laptop. Far from it. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is, like other MacBook Pros, a very pricey laptop. But what’s surprising is that the base model starts at AED 9,999 for a 6-core Intel Core i7 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

This, you may have noticed, is the same price as the 2019 model of the MacBook Pro 15-inch, which for the same price comes with a 6-core 9th generation Intel Core i7 processor, Radeon Pro 555X with 4GB of GDDR5 memory, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage.

The fact that you get double the storage and better graphics, along with all the other new features of the new MacBook Pro, such as that larger screen, for the same price is remarkable. For anyone who was holding out buying a new MacBook Pro, your patience will have been rewarded.

However, that also means that anyone who bought the 15-inch MacBook Pro – which only released back in June 2019 – could feel rather aggrieved at paying the same money for less. The fact that Apple is no longer selling the 15-inch model on its website (you can now only choose between the MacBook Pro 13-inch 2019 and the MacBook Pro 16-inch) could compound the feeling that they’ve bought an expensive product that’s outdated a mere six months after it launched.

There is also a higher-end model that comes with a 2.3GHz 8-core Intel Core i9 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5500M, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD for AED 11,679. Again, this is the same price as the high end 15-inch MacBook Pro from earlier in 2019.

As with previous models, you can configure the base models with more powerful hardware, including upping the storage to that incredible 8TB, and packing the laptop with up to 64GB of RAM. The fully specced-out MacBook Pro 16-inch is a seriously powerful device – but also an expensive one as well, costing AED 25,539.

It remains a slim and light laptop despite its new features (Image credit: Future)

Design and features

If you were to put the MacBook Pro 16-inch next to the older 15-inch variant, the difference in size is not immediately visible. It comes in a familiar aluminium build with precise edges that sometimes do feel a bit sharp.

Given the machine’s dimensions of 0.64 x 14.09 x 9.68 inches (1.62 x: 35.79 x 24.59cm) versus the 15-inch’s 0.61 x 13.75 x 9.48 inches (1.55 x 34.93 x 24.07cm; W x D x H), the new MacBook is a hint larger but with the increase in screen real estate, this is still a remarkable achievement.

The way Apple achieved this is by shrinking the display bezels on the machine. They are much smaller than before, also serving as a great modern refresh on the laptop’s design aesthetic. While this is not Apple’s largest laptop display, which was the now discontinued MacBook Pro 17-inch, this is a great middle ground.

Even with the larger display, Apple has been able to maintain an impressive 3,072 x 1,920 resolution and a pixel density of 226ppi. In turn, you get a crisp panel with good vibrancy. Though technically, it isn't as high as a 4K panel that we are starting to see on competing pro-grade laptops such as the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme. The competition has also enabled such displays to come with touchscreen support, which is also something the MacBook Pro 16-inch does not have.

Apple’s answer to this is its ecosystem. Using Sidecar, you can use an iPad and its Apple Pencil to control your MacBook running macOS Catalina. This is a novel solution but for users not already invested in the Apple ecosystem, this is an added cost on top of an already expensive machine.

Screen bezels have been shrunk to keep the overall size of the MacBook Pro down (Image credit: Future)

We tend to associate high-end hardware to expensive gadgets yet with the port selection on the MacBook Pro 16-inch, that is not the case. With four Thunderbolt 3 Type-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack, it falls short by a long way.

For the average person, this selection may suffice as long as they have the adequate peripherals to expand on these ports. Even so, for transferring files, relying on the cloud is your best bet as long as you have great internet.

But for a professional working with large files, this may be frustrating. Needing an adapter for even simple things like a USB drive or an SD card is comical and perhaps an additional Type-A port, an SD card reader and an Ethernet port would have made the MacBook Pro 16-inch more versatile. This is one piece of user feedback Apple has not listened to with its new machine, making it feel like less of an upgrade in this department.

To combat this, Apple has taken steps to ensure users need to plug in less accessories during daily use. For one, the six-speaker array on the device is excellent and uses Force Feedback-enabled woofers to eliminate vibration when producing bass sounds. Although relatively small, they are enough to fill up a fairly large room with music without any distortion. Especially when watching a movie or a TV show, they have clear stereo separation and a good virtual surround effect. Quite easily, they are the best speakers we have ever heard on a laptop.

Secondly, the MacBook Pro’s new microphone is also improved for studio quality audio recording. When combined, professionals could easily use the built-in hardware on the move over external headphones or a microphone but they may just prefer to plug in when at their workstation. And it is here, where despite all efforts from Apple, you will be reminded of the MacBook’s

Keyboard and trackpad

For the longest time, the Butterfly keyboard on the MacBook Pro had problems. User complained about unresponsive keys when dust found its way into them. Thankfully, the MacBook Pro 16-inch uses a Scissor switch mechanism found on Apple’s Magic Keyboard. Keys still have a decent 1mm travel and the machine is also able to maintain its slim profile.

As for typing, the impact is instant. The keyboard is a joy to type on, offering a responsive and satisfying experience. Once you are used to this new mechanism, moving back to the older 15-inch MacBook Pro’s keyboard is painful, with the experience feeling flat.

Rejoice! The keyboard has been overhauled (Image credit: Future)

Other changes to the keyboard have also been made, focusing specifically on the Touch Bar, which is now shorter. On its left, you now find a physical Esc key which is a welcome change for people with coding backgrounds while on its right, you find the slightly shifted Touch ID button which can be used to make payments using Apple Pay. This further doubles as the machine’s power button too.

On the bottom right of the keyboard, the arrow keys too are now back to their classic ‘inverted T’ layout. This just makes operation feel more natural and again, it has been a long requested feature. Right underneath the keyboard, you find a huge trackpad. At first, it seemed obnoxiously large but having used it, there is quite a bit of functionality to it. Clicking and pressing feels extremely natural just like macOS Catalina’s gestures. There is a slight learning curve associated with the trackpad but once you get the hang of it, it is hard to go back.

Ports are, unfortunately, still limited (Image credit: Future)

Benchmarks Here’s how the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019) performed in our suite of benchmark tests: Cinebench CPU: 3,157 points Graphics: 122.31 fps

Geekbench 4 Single-Core: 5,375; Multi-Core: 28,332

Geekbench 5 Single-Core: 974; Multi-Core: 6,035

Battery Life (TechRadar movie test): 11 hours and 41 minutes

Performance

Apple gives you a rich choice when it comes to choosing the 16-inch MacBook Pro’s specifications. Albeit at a steep cost, you can configure it with up to 8TB of SSD storage and 64GB of RAM, making it the most powerful laptop available on the market.

The version we received for review though was its high-end base configuration which comes with a 2.3GHz 8-core Intel Core i9 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5500M, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. For someone who extensively edits video, this configuration is perfect but perhaps, upgrading to 32GB of RAM and 8GB of dedicated graphics memory over this variant’s 4GB could be worth it in the long run.

Day to day usage is far from an issue on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It does not suffer from stutters or hangs and the general usage experience is fluid. Apple’s macOS in general is quite responsive even with a lot of applications open which is great for hardcore multitaskers. Putting this into perspective, the laptop was able to score 3,312 on Cinebench, where in comparison, Apple’s iMac Pro scores 3,720.

The Touch Bar returns, but it's a little shorter (Image credit: Future)

We tested the MacBook Pro 16-inch with benchmarks in areas such as file transfer, rendering, video editing. With file transfer, we tested how quick the MacBook was able to handle both an 8GB and 26GB file transfer from a high-end smartphone for which times translated to 03:35 and 17:21 respectively. Official read and write speeds for the device were also tested at 2,439MB/s and 3,034MB/s using BlackMagic Disk Speed Test.

The only instance where the MacBook took a long time to load something was reading large files from smartphones which is much slower compared to a Windows equivalent. While people invested in the Apple ecosystem may not struggle with this too much, it is significant to point out especially for those who may be interested in a MacBook but may own non-Apple hardware for the most part.

The bulk of the strenuous testing was done both with rendering video clips and animations on the MacBook. We loaded identical 4K resolution 5 minute projects on both FCPX and Adobe Premiere Pro CC and rendered them with similar presets which gave us a time of 02:44 and 05:00 respectively, with background rendering on FCPX turned off. We then rendered the same projects with no change in settings on a base iMac Pro with a 3.2GHz 8-core Intel Xeon W processor, 32GB 2666MHz ECC memory and a Radeon Pro Vega 56 with 8GB HBM2 memory giving us a time of 3:10 and 5:44 for FCPX and Adobe Premiere Pro CC respectively. Quite interestingly, the MacBook Pro 16-inch comprehensively beats out the iMac Pro in these instances, presumably because of the laptop having a higher Turbo Boost speed of 4.8GHz compared to 4.2GHz on the iMac Pro.

Similarly for 3D animation, we rendered a 4K 60fps animation on Blender at its default settings in Eevee at 64 samples to push the MacBook 16-inch to its maximum potential. Here, we saw a time of 14:15 from the MacBook Pro 16-inch. The same test, when run on the iMac Pro was considerably faster at 8:53.

Despite rendering files and profusely editing with the machine, both its thermals and noise levels stayed well in control. There was no evidence of thermal throttling and especially when it comes to controlling noise, Apple has done a phenomenal job. The machine stays amazingly quiet even under heavy load, and you need to get fairly close to it to hear its fan.

(Image credit: Future)

Battery life

Over any laptop, MacBooks seem to have the best battery life. Even with the 16-inch variant’s larger screen and upgraded power, it exhibits excellent battery life. On a typical work day, you can get anywhere between eight to ten hours of operation, depending on your usage.

With more strenuous tasks such as rendering, there is a drop off to around the two hour range however that is expected. With all four Thunderbolt Type-C USB ports capable of recharging the device, you get a good degree of flexibility with the laptop’s 96W charger included in the box.

Buy it if…

You want the best MacBook Pro in the market

With Apple addressing the majority of the criticism that it has received from users with this new MacBook Pro 16-inch, it becomes its best laptop. Much like when Apple’s MacBook Pro in 2013, this new machine is a capable upgrade and we have no doubt it will last you several years.

You need the extra feature set

From a design perspective, this is still a classic MacBook. Yet, the improvements in display, processing power, keyboard and battery life go a long way. They can definitely improve workflow and if you stand to directly gain from that, this is your ideal machine.

You want a powerful laptop that lasts the whole workday

Of all the improvements on the MacBook Pro 16-inch, its battery life has impressed the most, especially with the high-end power and display on the machine. You can expect to get a day’s worth of productivity on a single charge although with heavier tasks like video editing and rendering, the battery will drain faster.

Don’t buy it if…

You are looking for an affordable laptop

As great as the MacBook Pro 16-inch is, it comes at a steep investment, even for its base variant. Granted, it brings a lot of improvements over its previous 15-inch variant yet keeps the same price but even so, it is no cheap laptop.

You are not going to use its full capabilities

The MacBook Pro 16-inch is aimed at users who want to maximize the potential of a laptop. So, for work involving rendering, graphic design and video editing, this is a prime pick. But if you are barely going to be doing that, a much better option would be the cheaper MacBook Pro 13-inch or MacBook Air.