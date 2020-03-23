Libertex review

Libertex offers an easy to use app used by millions of clients worldwide for trading in forex and CFDs.

Libertex is one of the most popular online brokers available in the market right now. The company was founded back in 1997 and has over 2.2 million customers from 120 countries worldwide.

Libertex allows users to trade in 244+ assets in multiple markets. This includes Forex, Commodities, cryptocurrencies, stocks, shares, metals, ETFs, CFDs, and so on.. The broker executes orders based on the market marker model, and it does not offer any ECN/STP connection. Also, it is a part of the Forex Club Group.

Moreover, Libertrex also has bagged 30 international awards, including best trading application in the European Union by Global Banking and Finance Review as well as the award for Best Trading Platform by FinEXPO.

However, Libertrex does not accept customers from countries like the USA, European Union, Japan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Venezuela, Cuba, and so on. But, it does accept customers from countries like Russia, India, China, Indonesia, and so on.

What does Libertex offer?

Libertex is a unique platform that allows you to trade with stocks, indices, currency pairs, metals and energy resource without any concealed commissions.

Moreover, the platform also allows you to trade in cryptocurrencies, which are widely popular as an investment. The platform can be used to trade in popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Monero, Dash, and so on.

Along with that, users get access to online learning materials. As a result, it becomes easy for any beginner to get started with the website. The best part of Libertex is that it offers you great customer support too.

(Image credit: Future)

Getting started

You can sign up using your Facebook details or email account to register for an account. However, as part of anti-money laundering regulations, you will then need to upload relevant documents to prove your ID., and it may take three days for the application to be processed.

After that, you can either begin trading, or open a demo account with a virtual €50,000 to learn to trade with. The demo account aims to get users used to the platform and trading.

Once an account is funded for real trading, there are over 244+ types of assets available to invest in across multiple platforms. The highlight here is that all of the details are shown on the dashboard itself. So the user can get all the relevant info with just a few clicks.

(Image credit: Future)

Trading platforms

Libertex offers two different platforms to trade on, these are the standard Metatrader 4, and it is a desktop client. Also, there is the Libertex app each for Android and iOS platform along with a separate one for tablets.

Advantages of MetaTrader 4:

You will get more than 43 currency pairs and 100 effective trading tools.

You will get no dealing desk. This means client orders are executed without the dealer's intervention.

It gives you access to trading robots

Advantages of Libertex:

You can trade in metals like gold, silver, copper, platinum.

It allows you to trade in popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and ethereum.

You can trade in oil and gas

Key features

Some of the key features of Libertex platform include:

Authorized and Regulated Broker: An authorized and regulated broker is important for any trading platform. Also, the platform covers the segregation of client funds, security standards for the broker’s platforms and tools, and privacy for user financial and personal information.

Generous Leverage for all instruments: All Libertex traders get access to leverage for each instrument available on the platform. It does not matter if the trader is a professional or an account holder. Even the basic retail account holders can trade forex with leverage of up to 1:30. Also, professional traders can access leverage up to 1:600.

Commission Discount for New Members: Libertex has a commission only trading platform. This means, it only applies a small, competitive commission to each trade. Also, the new members are eligible for the broker’s generous 50% discount on these commissions.

Simple, Convenient Platform: Libertex also offers a simple yet convenient platform for traders. It has its own web platform, a customer portal that is organized in a simple way. Also, it contains all the necessary order types and indicators that you may ever need.

Zero Spreads: As Libertex has a commission only trading model. This means that the price traders see is what they get. There are no extra charges between the bid and ask price. As a result, it becomes easier for the trader to determine the exact levels of entry and exit

(Image credit: Future)

Final verdict

Overall, the platform gives you a lot of features, and it is regulated by CySEC, which is one of the most trusted regulatory agencies.

It allows you to start with a demo account, so you can gain experience. And then only you can have a real account for trading. Also, it gives you access to learning platforms, and it is pretty easy to get started with.

Also, the good part is that you can deposit as low as 100 euros. So there is no need for you to invest huge money of amount. Instead, you can start low and steady.