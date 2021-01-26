Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V review

The Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V sports an LCD screen that’s surprisingly useful, and is capable of some excellent 1080p and 1440p gaming. Its only downside is how large and power-hungry the card actually is.

Two-minute review

There’s no denying it – Colorful’s iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan graphics card is going to look great in any PC case you manage to fit it into. It’s hefty, sports a screen on its side, and delivers some excellent 1080p and 1440p performance when it comes to gaming.

The dedicated overclocking button is a somewhat comical touch, but it shows how Colorful threw caution to the wind when designing this card. While enthusiasts can probably squeeze out slightly more performance through some manual tweaking, it’s still nice to know that you can get a slight bump in framerate by quite literally pushing a button.

Of course we can’t ignore the most ‘extra’ part of this card – the LCD screen on the side. You may laugh this off as a gimmick, but it genuinely proved to be useful during our testing, and while you may not be able to play Doom on it (yet), it’s great for a quick glance at how your system is doing performance-wise.

The only thing that might set you back from getting this card is its price tag, which pegs it at the top of the line of Colorful’s RTX 3060 range.

Price and availability

The Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V is the prime of Colorful’s RTX 3060 offering, coming in at $599 (around £440; AU$780). It's available now, though supplies may be limited to retailer availability.

Keep in mind, this price tag reflects the specs of this RTX 3060 card, namely the ability to overclock it easily and the increased power requirements. Colorful does offer an RTX 3060 Ti entry-level card at $399, if that’s more your speed.

TEST SYSTEM SPECS This is the system we used to test the Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V: CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

CPU Cooler: Lian Li AIO 360

RAM: 32GB G.Skill RGB Trident Z Neo @ 3,600MHz

Motherboard: Biostar X570GTA

SSD: WD SN850 M.2 SSD @ 1TB

Power Supply: FSP 850W

Case: Lian Li Mesh II Performance

Design and features

The iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V comes in a fairly hefty box, which provides plenty of secure packing for this massive card.

Inside you’ll find a brief instruction manual and warranty information, as well as the card itself. There’s also a box that provides screwdrivers for removing the card’s heatsink, and a support bar that you can install in your PC case to prop up this card for extra security.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: TechRadar)

You can see just how massive this card is, measuring a cool 323x158x60mm and taking up three slots. You’ll have to make sure you have enough room for this card to sit comfortably while also ensuring adequate airflow.

Connectivity-wise you have one HDMI port and three DisplayPort ports – there are small grooves in between the ports for ventilation, but most of the heat is expelled from the back and side of the card into the PC case itself. Three fans keep things cool, and there are subtle RGB accents near the fans as well as on the back of the card.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The crowning glory of this graphics card has to be the LCD attached to the top, which honestly we absolutely loved. Is it extra? Absolutely. But, we don’t care – this little thing is genuinely useful to have in your rig. Measuring 480 x 128 pixels, it can be flipped up by 90 degrees to accommodate your setup, and can even be rotated vertically using the iGame software.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

At the end of the card are two small additional ports – a USB-C port that connects to a USB header port on your motherboard, and a RGB header that connects to your motherboard to sync with your RGB setup. We would have liked these cables to be a bit longer, just to make cable management a bit neater.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

One important thing to note about the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V is that it’s a power-hungry card, and requires three 8-pin power connectors.

Performance

BENCHMARKS Here's how the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V did in our suite of tests: Final Fantasy XV: 11873; 12068 (OC)

3DMark Ray Trace: 27.28fps; 27.15 (OC)

3DMark Port Royal: 7004; 7014 (OC)

3DMark Time Spy: 11738; 11760 (OC)

3DMark Fire Strike: 14047; 14028 (OC)

3DMark DLSS2: 88.67; 82.50 (OC)

The iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V runs at a clock speed of 1410Mhz, but can be boosted to 1815Mhz via the OC button. You can push this even further using the iGame software, but the OC button method produces the most stable performance overall, so we’d recommend sticking with that.

Similar to results in our Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti review, the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V is a perfect card for those who want smooth 1080p gameplay with all the snazzy visual effects offered by most modern games.

Games like Control and Watch Dogs: Legion looked superb with Ray Tracing turned on – the moody lighting and atmosphere of Control really came alive, while walking through the murky puddles in the streets of Watch Dogs: Legion added a new flair to the game entirely. We saw on average about 75fps in both games with Ray Tracing turned on at 1080p and all settings set to maximum.

With RT turned off, we coasted along at an average of 116fps in Control and 133fps in Watch Dogs, again at 1080p. Things start to drop when we bumped this up to 1440p, which saw frame rates between 89-100fps – an expected result for a card such as this.

4K gaming is not the RX 3060’s strong point, and here’s where you’ll struggle the most. We clocked frame rates of about 42-58fps in both games, which certainly takes away from the visual experience of both titles. If you’re not intending to play anything above 1440p, then you’ll be more than satisfied with what the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V can deliver.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Of course, the overclocking element of this card is not to be missed as well. With the OC button pressed, we were able to get an extra 10-17fps in certain games, which is a fairly good bump without having to do any tinkering. You can of course, use the iGame program to tweak things further, but we found that it wasn’t the most user-friendly program to use. You’ll also be able to change what information is displayed on the LCD, such as system temperatures, load percentage, or even just plain text or a logo.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: TechRadar) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: TechRadar)

At idle, the iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V ran at around 30C, with temperatures climbing up to around 59C during gaming, and hitting a maximum of 65C when gaming with OC turned on. Despite fairly taxing loads, the fans did an excellent job of keeping temperatures down while also staying quiet, which is a testament to how much work has gone into this card.

Buy it if…

You want smooth 1080p gaming

The iGame GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Vulcan OC-V delivers excellent 1080p performance with all the beautiful add-ons that come with the RTX 3000 series.

You want to keep an eye on things

While it may seem like a gimmick, the card’s LCD screen is genuinely a useful feature that can be endlessly customized.

Don’t buy it if…

You’ve got a small PC case

The sheer size, weight, and power requirements of this card means that it might not fit smaller cases, or ones with not enough power connectors