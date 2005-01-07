HP Photosmart R507 review

Image quality is good but not best in class

Although the 3x zoom lens says Pentax, HP's new cameras are anything but copycats.

This one's only an entry-level, four-megapixel model, but it has the posh digital flash and red-eye-removal features previously seen on its flagship cameras.

There's plenty of other good stuff here - a 1.5-inch screen that's sharp (albeit iffy in bright light), photos that look acceptable, and an okay movie-clip mode. You even get aperture priority and burst shooting modes, which is a nice surprise on a budget device.

All this makes for a good beginner's cam, but experienced photographers might prefer the five-megapixel HP R707, which only costs £25 extra.