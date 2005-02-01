Onkyo HTP-V10X review

A respectable debut from Onkyo, but the price is a little high compared to some more versatile performers

Onkyo's first one-box system certainly stands out from the crowd. The main unit is split across two components, and the compact speaker package is distinctively finished in wood.

The features list includes Dolby Digital, DTS and Dolby Pro-Logic II processing for sound, and component video connections for images - though sadly no progressive scan. Surprisingly, however, there's no Scart socket, which puts the Onkyo out of step with the vast majority of one-boxers.

Pictures via component boast good clarity and colours, despite the lack of prog scan. Moreover, the system makes a big sound, despite its tiny size.