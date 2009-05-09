Jays s-JAYS SIREN Armature review

You get a lot for your money here. As well as the earbuds, there's plenty of accessories and extras such as adaptors, silicon sleeves and filters.

Naturally, accessories count for little if the earbuds aren't very good, but thankfully, the s-JAYS SIREN Armature Earphones perform very well. They offer a warm, natural sound, with a good all-round performance, and do a great job of cutting out background noise.

They might not satisfy those who like lots of bass, but for everyone else, they're ideal.

