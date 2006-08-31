Thomson DTI2300 review

If you're after digital terrestrial pay-TV, this box is the best we've seen

Despite ITV Digital's collapse, digital terrestrial pay-TV service Top-Up TV is now a success. Manufacturers are busy producing boxes suitable for receiving it and the DTI2300 is the best. It has a built-in Mediaguard card reader and connections include two Scarts and digital/ analogue audio outputs. Picture quality is among the best we've seen from a DTT box.