Slack went down again - here's what happened
Slack outage hits thousands of users
Top online collaboration platform Slack saw a major outage hit users across the UK and Europe earlier today.
Reports of issues with Slack began to surface around 10.00am BST, with thousands of users signalling problems on outage tracker site DownDetector.
The company later confirmed there were problems with messaging, meaning users are unable to send or receive messages. We followed the story live, so if you want to relive the morning - read on...
Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.