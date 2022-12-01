Forget cameras, I just want a cheaper Samsung Galaxy S23

Recent news suggests that Samsung will launch its next flagship Galaxy S23 in February, just like last year. In keeping with history, I expect more of everything. Samsung equates increases with improvements, so expect every spec to get a bump, and with that an extremely high price . Instead, here’s a drastic suggestion. Just give me a Galaxy S23 that gets back to basics, is good and cheap and reminds us of what makes the best Samsung phones .

Samsung makes cheap phones, of course, and I recommend them frequently. The Galaxy A53 5G steals looks and camera chops from the Galaxy S family and gets away with a low price tag. That phone costs close to $400 in the US, and frequently drops to the $350 range on sale. The Galaxy S22 starts at around $700 and goes up from there.

In other words, there’s a price gap in the middle that needs to be filled. This coming year, with a possible recession looming, will be the time to fill it. The Galaxy S23 would be the perfect candidate. Samsung needs to break its addiction to increase and give us a refined, inexpensive Galaxy S23 that is a true, uncompromising flagship.

Here are the features I would cut on the Galaxy S23

Of course, Samsung can’t just make a phone cheaper by waving a magic S Pen in the air. There must be cuts, but not compromises. There are features we associate with flagship phones that aren’t as necessary as they seem. Samsung may face criticism for removing some of these, but for a major price cut, we would heap praise on the right choices.

The first place to look is the display. While the 120Hz screens are lovely and silky smooth, they also drain power more quickly and cost more. There is no reason Samsung can’t use a bright, colorful screen with a lower variable refresh rate, or even stick with 60Hz. Truthfully, if the interface actually delivered 60 frames per second consistently, the phone would always feel responsive.

You'd hardly know the Galaxy A53 is a bargain phone (Image credit: Future)

I would also give up some screen size and accompanying resolution to get to a cheaper, better Galaxy S23. I’d love a phone under six inches as the flagship, without a “mini” moniker. You could easily drop the pixel count without sacrificing sharpness on a smaller display.

The base model Galaxy S23 does not need three cameras on the back. Samsung should follow Google’s lead on the Pixel 7 and just include an excellent main camera and a large-pixel superwide camera that can also handle macro-like photography. Zoom photos are the photos I take the least. Leave the zoom lenses to the Ultra zoom phones and the folks who want to pay more.

There are plenty of other ways that Samsung could cut back. Reverse wireless charging is a useless feature, and should be cut if it can save costs. Fewer color options at launch would likely bring down production costs. There are currently nine Galaxy S22 color options. Do we really need so many?

Some things aren't worth cutting

There are a few places, though, I would ask for improvement. The battery needs to improve every year in a phone. Until technology improves, that means a larger battery cell. If that also means a larger Galaxy S23, that is just fine with me. How many years in a row can we all ask for better battery life? It’s an easy win, Samsung.

Samsung also needs to bring faster charging to the base model Galaxy S23. The Galaxy S22 Plus has faster 45W charging. We need faster than 25W charge speeds on the Galaxy S23.

The dramatically curved Galaxy S7 edge (Image credit: Future)

If these changes equal a difference in design between the Galaxy S23 and the pricier members of the S23 family, that’s an acceptable trade. Samsung used to sell a pronounced “Edge” version of its Galaxy S phones, like the Galaxy S7 edge, with steep curves on the side, as opposed to today’s more subtle bend.

I’d happily recommend a flat Galaxy S23 that costs close to $500 over a gently sloped Galaxy S23 that is priced near $1000.

Samsung should focus on customers not competitors

Samsung, this isn’t the year to one-up the iPhone. Apple couldn’t even one-up the iPhone. Apple raised the price of the iPhone in select regions, then released a more expensive iPad. It delayed the cheaper iPhone 14 Plus in favor of the super-expensive iPhone 14 Pro Max, and now that phone is harder to buy.

This is the year Samsung should return to basics. Get the battery right. Get the features just right. Most of all, get the price right because I’m not looking forward to phones that insist on giving me more than I need and asking for more than I have.