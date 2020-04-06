Courts, media companies, and educational organizations are sure to appreciate Verbit’s specialized transcription and captioning services which are backed up by cutting-edge AI and a huge network of human transcription professionals.

Verbit is a voice-to-text platform that employs a combination of AI technology and a team of human transcribers to help businesses and organizations efficiently access the information stored within their media files. With more than 15,000 human transcribers working behind the scenes and patent-pending technology to speed up captioning and transcriptions, Verbit has a lot to offer.

Over the course of our Verbit review, it became clear to us that Verbit is a strong performer compared to most other speech-to-text apps. It's some of the best speech-to-text software available right now. And, for many organizations, the powerful science behind it will result in serious benefits in terms of project turn-around and transcription accuracy.

Verbit: Plans and pricing

Verbit has five distinct speech-to-text packages. Each one is targeted at a separate market, with plans for Corporate Learning, Media Production, Education, and Court Reporting. The main distinction between these is that some offer basic transcription only while others include a captioning service too. Captioning means the transcribed text is timestamped and can be used to make video subtitles.

Verbit’s prices are available by quote only. (Image credit: Verbit)

Because Verbit is an enterprise platform that works exclusively with organizations, it doesn’t publicize a preset rate for its services. When we got in touch to find out more, a Verbit representative assured us that Verbit’s rates are highly competitive with other platforms that make use of human transcribers. They also informed us that Verbit costs per audio minute are discounted when a large volume of work is requested.

Verbit: Features

The Verbit platform gives you access to advanced voice recognition AI technology that speeds up the transcription process and delivers results faster than would be possible with a human-only transcription service.

Verbit can connect to many different online platforms. (Image credit: Verbit)

When you transcribe audio with Verbit, its AI algorithms adapt to the unique signatures of the sound file by developing acoustic, linguistic, and contextual events models. These enable Verbit to reduce background noise, recognize accents, and pick out terms related to prevailing news topics.

Throughout the transcription process, you can stay in control of your jobs thanks to real-time status updates that are accessible via the Verbit Cloud portal. Also, Verbit features integrations with many third-party services so that you can share results with ease.

Verbit: Setup

Submitting a transcription request to Verbit is an extremely straightforward process and requires no technical knowledge. The first step is to sign up for an account by reaching out to the Verbit team via a Contact Us portal. Based on your conversation, Verbit will propose a rate for your transcription work and, if you accept it, open up an account for you.

As part of the setup process, you’ll need to reach out to Verbit directly. (Image credit: Verbit)

To begin a transcription, all you need to do is upload an audio file to the Verbit Cloud account you’ve been given. Verbit’s AI technology will transcribe this, and two human transcribers will check the results. As soon as the process is finished, you can download the finished work in a convenient file format.

Verbit: Interface

The Verbit interface is modern and pleasingly easy to use. On the home screen, you’ll find a list of your transcription jobs in a list that, at a glance, shows you the status and completed date of each. Helpfully, an Inaudible Count column is also included, where Verbit’s human transcribers can alert you to the presence of unintelligible dialogue.

The Verbit Cloud home page is laid out such that you can see the status of all jobs instantly. (Image credit: Verbit)

To begin a new transcription job, all you have to do is click a handy yellow plus sign in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. This enables you to upload new audio or video files to your account. Meanwhile, on the bottom left, you’ll find a chat portal where you can speak with a support agent if you run into trouble.

Verbit: Performance

During our Verbit review, we were pleasantly surprised by the level of accuracy Verbit achieved after processing our test audio samples. We uploaded a range of different materials—including public-access lectures and court recordings—and Verbit certainly lived up to its 99% accuracy rating as we weren’t able to identify any errors.

We were impressed with Verbit’s accuracy when dealing with complex dialogue. (Image credit: Verbit)

This level of performance is likely due to Verbit’s watertight setup. Once uploaded audio has been parsed by the Verbit AI, a human editor goes through it to catch any mistakes and tidy things up. After that, a second supervisor gives your transcript a final once over to be absolutely sure no errors have slipped through.

We were also impressed by the performance of the Verbit UI when playing back captioned videos. Once a complete transcript has been added, timestamping means that words are highlighted in real-time during playback, and handy controls enable you to change playback speed, adjust audio presets, and even search for specific words or phrases.

Verbit: Support

When you request a professional transcription, it’s important that everything goes seamlessly so you can make use of your finished text as soon as possible. That’s why customer support is key, and Verbit definitely stands out in this regard.

You can find out more about how to apply Verbit’s technology through insightful webinars. (Image credit: Verbit)

All Verbit accounts are given access to a dedicated customer success manager so you have a consistent point of contact for any queries that crop up. But if your manager isn’t online, Verbit’s live chat service is manned 24/7 to deal with any urgent issues. Webinars are also available on the Verbit site, and you can use these to learn more about how transcription works in different industries.

Verbit: Final verdict

Over the course of our Verbit review, it became clear that this platform provides a unique service by combining the speed of speech recognition AI with accuracy that can only be achieved through human-checked transcription. Verbit doesn’t just provide incredibly accurate transcriptions but also gives you useful tools to caption videos, search for key pieces of dialogue, and share your material through external app integrations.

The competition

Verbit offers a job turnaround time of around four hours, which means it’s most appropriate to compare it to human-checked transcription services like GoTranscript, which itself has a minimum turnaround of six hours for entirely human-generated transcriptions. GoTranscript has an edge over Verbit when it comes to multi-language content thanks to foreign subtitling and translation packages. However, in some specialized areas, Verbit is evidently the better platform with features designed specifically to help with court depositions, lecture captioning for hard-of-hearing students, and real-time transcription and captioning.

Find our more about Verbit's competition in our guide to the Best speech-to-text software.