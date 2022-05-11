Revo Uninstaller Pro Portable review

Revo Uninstaller Pro Portable is a suitable software uninstallation tool to have. You can use it on an unlimited number of PCs without direct installation, making it ideal for large enterprises. Individuals with multiple workstations can also use it effectively.

VS Revo Group (or Revo for short) is a Bulgarian software company. Its most prominent product is the free Revo Uninstaller and the paid version Revo Uninstaller Pro. There’s also a “portable” rendition of the Pro version that you can use via a removable USB drive instead of installing it directly on your PC. This way, you can use it on as many PCs as you want without stress.

We’re reviewing the Revo Uninstaller Pro Portable to help you evaluate if it’s a suitable tool for you. We’ll judge it based on specific criteria, including features, pricing, customer support, ease of use, etc.

(Image credit: Vs Revo Group)

Plans and pricing

There’s no free trial version of Revo Uninstaller Pro Portable. You must activate it after downloading it. However, you only need to activate it once and then use it on as many computers as you like.

There may be no free trial for the Portable version, but there’s a 30-day free trial period for the regular Revo Uninstaller Pro. Both variants have different installation modes but the same functionality, so you can utilize the regular one’s free trial to test the software.

Revo Uninstaller Pro Portable is available on a subscription basis; $30 for a 1-year subscription and $45 for two years. You can pay directly on Revo’s official website through PayPal, credit/debit cards, WebMoney, Skrill, Neteller, or wire transfer.

Revo provides a 60-day money-back guarantee for every purchase.

(Image credit: Vs Revo Group)

Features

Revo Uninstaller Pro Portable has several features, most of which are for installing software. The uninstaller tool is pretty straightforward. You select an app or group of apps to uninstall and achieve that with the click of a button. Revo’s uninstaller removes apps quickly and effectively. After installing any app, it further scans for leftover files and deletes anyone it finds.

Additional features include;

(Image credit: Vs Revo Group)

Uninstall Browser Extensions

Revo’s Uninstaller also lets you uninstall browser extensions right from the app. It integrates with the most popular browsers; Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Opera.

System Restore/Backup

You can create a system restore point and a full registry backup before uninstalling any software. This way, you can revert the uninstallation if you change your mind at any time.

Forced Uninstall

You can forcibly remove remnants of previously uninstalled (without Revo Uninstaller) software programs. You can also forcibly remove programs whose built-in uninstaller is missing or non-functional.

(Image credit: Vs Revo Group)

Real-Time Monitoring

Revo Uninstaller lets you monitor app installations in real-time. You can track any changes made to your PC during installation and record them in a log.

Tools

Revo Uninstaller has complementary tools to help optimize your PC, such as a junk file cleaner, autorun manager, and backup manager.

Interface and in use

Revo Uninstaller Pro Portable is pretty convenient to use, thanks to its installation mode. Instead of installing it separately on every computer, you only do that once on a USB drive and plug that drive into every computer you want to use it on. This method of use saves a lot of time for PC owners.

The software itself is also relatively easy to use and understand. All its features are organized into seven different toolbars for easy access. There’s no need to crack your head to find any component.

(Image credit: Vs Revo Group)

Support

Revo provides customer support through email. There’s also a FAQ page, user manual, and video tutorials available on its website.

The competition

Some common alternatives to Revo Uninstaller Pro include Iobit Uninstaller and Ashampoo Uninstaller. Revo offers similar functionalities to these rival tools and is comparably priced.

Final verdict

Revo Uninstaller Pro Portable is a proper uninstaller, mainly for enterprises with many computers. Its support for unlimited use makes it worthwhile and a good bang for your buck.