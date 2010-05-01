TuneIn Radio review

While there are plenty of internet radio apps for the iPhone, you'd be hard pressed to find one as fully featured as TuneIn Radio.

Yet despite its bells and whistles, the interface doesn't feel cluttered – in fact it's very Apple-like, showing a logo for the station with a mirrored reflection which, when tapped, reveals artwork for your currently playing artist.

It also makes it easy to browse stations by genre, bookmark your favourites, visit artist station for the current artist on LastFM or buy their music on iTunes. In addition, you can pause live streams for 30 minutes, rewind and fast forward, or record any station you like to listen to it later.

You can set a station to wake you up in the morning, or you can get it to play in the background while you use other apps.

TuneIn Radio gets around Apple's current multitasking ban by opening the stream in the Safari browser, which means you can't use Safari to browse while doing this. But the app does contain its own basic web browser.

TuneIn Radio makes use of the Radio Time directory, with over 30,000 stations. At the same time it makes it easy to find the better stations. It also knows your location and can find local radio stations with ease.

Playback on Wi-Fi, EDGE and 3G was flawless. At 59p, Internet Radio Box is cheaper and has almost as many features, but we prefer TuneIn Radio's slicker interface.

