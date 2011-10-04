iLuv iMM514 ArtStation Pro review

Ever looked at your iPad and wished it was an iMac? Probably not, but the new iLuv iPad dock goes some way to making that dream a reality anyway.

Attach your iPad to the dock and get a Bluetooth keyboard and it actually feels a bit like working on a desktop iMac. It works well when watching media, because you're able to adjust the arm to angle the iPad for watching movies comfortably.

So what does it do that leaning an iPad against a stack of books doesn't do? For a start that huge base isn't just there to keep it anchored onto a desk.

It's a large stereo speaker, and it sounds very good indeed – iLuv's history of making Apple accessories has certainly paid off here.

The iLuv iMM514 ArtStation Pro also comes with a remote control, which makes controlling media on the iPad from the sofa a lot more comfortable.

While iLuv describes the design of the ArtStation Pro as 'stylish' we wouldn't go that far. It might not quite be a monstrous carbuncle of an eyesore, but it's still a bit too square, its corners a tad too severe, to match Apple's innate grasp of stylishness.

Verdict

If you use your iPad a lot for watching films and listening to music, and you haven't got decent speakers, then the iLuv ArtStation Pro is worth looking into. However, many people will wonder what the point is of a device that turns a portable tablet into a heavy desktop computer.