ZoneAlarm Pro review

Expect exactly what you pay for - the best personal firewall on the market

Nothing gets through the net

ZoneAlarm is a name synonymous with personal firewall software and with good reason.

Not to be confused with the much scaled-back free version, ZoneAlarm Pro features a unique triple-defence firewall that protects everything from your network connection and programs to Windows itself.

ZoneAlarm Pro passed every leak and kill test we put it through. It recognised every bypass attempt, complete with descriptive alert messages that explained what was happening with suitable warnings.

The beauty of ZoneAlarm Pro is that it assumes nothing. Every program that attempted to connect to the internet resulted in a descriptive alert message that anyone could understand.

The program interface hasn't changed much since the program's inception - it's still easy to configure, clear and concise. Experienced users will never be at a loss with the ability to configure advanced rules with ease.

Reasonably priced

ZoneAlarm Pro isn't cheap, but you get what you pay for. It's easier to justify when you consider the program includes robust privacy features, integrated spyware scanner, an antivirus monitor and more.

Unlike some rival packages, the ID theft feature came through every time - no data we marked as private could be passed from our system via the web or email.

Add to this Spy Site blocking and the program's Smart Defense feature and you have a clear winner. When you want complete firewall protection, you want Zonealarm Pro. Dan Di Nicolo