SYSmark 2007 Preview review

A good suite of benchmarking tools to allow you to test your software performance

SYSmark 2007 Preview is an application-based benchmark aimed at the business user. It includes applications in the areas of e-learning, video creation, office productivity and 3D modelling.

The applications exercised (which are included under a special licence on the distribution media) are mostly well-known. For office productivity, for example, it runs Microsoft Project, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Word and WinZip.

Each application runs according to a specific user scenario which is considered typical. In each application group, a score is calculated based on predefined weightings that indicate which applications are used most commonly. An overall score, which is a straight average of the four individual scores, is also provided.

Scores are presented in comparison to a so-called 'calibration system' (based on the specification of a typical office PC circa 2007) and the score is given as a percentage. As a result, most modern systems will score well over 100.