SYSmark 2007 Preview review

A system benchmarking app aimed at the business user

By Other software 

SYSmark 2007 Preview
In Sysmark 2007 Preview you have the option for testing the most commonly used software to ensure things can run smoothly

Our Verdict

A good suite of benchmarking tools to allow you to test your software performance

For

  • Good selection of testing options
  • Scores comparison

Against

  • Expensive

SYSmark 2007 Preview is an application-based benchmark aimed at the business user. It includes applications in the areas of e-learning, video creation, office productivity and 3D modelling.

The applications exercised (which are included under a special licence on the distribution media) are mostly well-known. For office productivity, for example, it runs Microsoft Project, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Word and WinZip.

Each application runs according to a specific user scenario which is considered typical. In each application group, a score is calculated based on predefined weightings that indicate which applications are used most commonly. An overall score, which is a straight average of the four individual scores, is also provided.

Scores are presented in comparison to a so-called 'calibration system' (based on the specification of a typical office PC circa 2007) and the score is given as a percentage. As a result, most modern systems will score well over 100.