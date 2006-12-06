PocketMac for PSP review

At less than $10 we feel a little churlish complaining about PocketMac. What it does, it does well

The brand new Sony PlayStation Portable not only looks amazing and plays great games, but it can also display photos and play MP3s and movie files. If you plug the PSP into a Mac via a USB port you can simply drag and drop music, images, and videos to a Memory Stick Pro Duo flash card inserted into your PSP.

But now you can even extend your PSP's abilities even further by using PocketMac PSP. This is a simple synchronisation application that costs less than taking in a movie at your local cinema complex.

PocketMac PSP syncs your music and pictures from iTunes or iPhoto and also enables you to transfer contacts from your OS X Address Book or Entourage Contact Database to your PSP.

For syncing music and photographs, the program adds PocketMac folders to the source panes of both iTunes and iPhoto; all you have to do is drag and drop any photo or MP3 (sorry, AAC files won't work here) that you want transferred to your PSP and then sync.

To load your Address Book or Entourage contacts onto your PSP, PocketMac creates little JPEG images of your contact files and saves them on the PSP through its sync application. You can then view them on your PSP as you would pictures - it's really handy if you don't feel like carrying around a PDA.

Unfortunately, you'll need to BYOUSBC (bring your own USB cable) with a mini USB connector on one end. Alternatively, you can use a Memory Stick reader instead.

The PSP is USB 2.0 compliant, but if you're using USB 1.1, be prepared for slow transfers - it took about 14 minutes to move 224 addresses and 260MB of photos and music.

One quirk: on our first sync, we accidentally loaded too many music files, but instead of delivering an error message, PocketMac PSP ploughed on, and we ended up with a bunch of corrupted files on our PSP. Another complaint: unlike RnSK Softronics' iPSP program ($19.99, http://ipsp.kaisakura.com), PocketMac PSP can't convert video to formats that the PSP can play. Cathy Lu