Nero Move It review

A great piece of media software, whether you think you need it is another matter

If your laptop is full of multimedia ﬁles and you're looking for a simple way to catalogue, share or tag them, Nero Move It is a great choice.

The interface is split into three, with the left-hand side showing the devices connected to your laptop that hold ﬁles, while the right-hand side mirrors these locations, allowing you to simply drag and drop data from one place to another.

The program takes into account formats and converts the ﬁle accordingly, so you don't need to know how to convert an iPod ﬁle into a PSP ﬁle, for example.

It's not only hardware devices you can move, as you can also log directly into your MySpace and YouTube accounts and upload. The real trick is you don't need to set any ﬁle conversion parameters as the program does this automatically for you.