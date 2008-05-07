CyberLink MediaShow 4 review

MediaShow 4 does the job of other good video and photo editors, but adds a certain quality to projects with a superb selection of photo and video slideshow effects.

It's the sort of thing that you'd expect to see in professional packages. If that wedding DVD with the dodgy intro is looking a bit amateurish, then MediaShow is your ticket to making it look like the video cost hundreds of pounds to make.

MediaShow can be seen as a media enhancer. Burning mixed-content DVDs in a few clicks is as easy as it sounds, while sharing photos and videos online by uploading directly to YouTube or Flickr, or mailing them, is simple.

Loaded with effects

MediaShow 4 is one of the most comprehensive digital media organisers we've used, and the 3D flip interface adds as much usability as it does graphical wizardry.

The grey interface that's become common in the latest photo-editing packages helps images and videos to stand out, while keeping menu items easy on the eye. The autosizing scrollbar for images and videos also provides an instant way of resizing for your workspace.

Searching for media is also speedy and the tagging feature is a must-have for organising large collections. Mixing your media by creating a video and photo DVD is a smooth transition and the one-click sharing of your results is a breeze.

The clever way that MediaShow can sync your media to the pace of your music takes the hassle out of trying to get a tune pinned down with the way you've constructed a slideshow. Overall, this is a powerful app with a professional feel and comes highly recommended.