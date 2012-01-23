Logitech Mini Boombox review

The gap between smartphones and MP3 players began to narrow with the advent of the iPhone, and it is now practically non-existent thanks to smartphone storage capacities of often 8 or 16GB holding a lot of our music.

There is nothing on this world or any other that's more annoying than listening to tinny music through the small speakers on a smartphone (especially if the music isn't yours).

The Logitech Mini Boombox utilises the smartphone's Bluetooth connection to become a rechargeable wireless speaker. The Logitech Mini Boombox charges via a USB cable and is small, with a simple - yet quite good looking - design.

When turned on six red icons appear on the top of the device, highlighting where to push to start, pause and skip between tracks, as well as changing the volume and connecting to a Bluetooth device.

Connecting the Logitech Mini Boombox via Bluetooth was incredibly easy - we just turned on Bluetooth detection on the phone, then pressed and held the Bluetooth button on the Mini Boombox, then clicked 'Mini Boombox' on our smartphone and they connected straight away.

A nice feature was that we could control playback on our smartphone from the Mini Boombox, making it a sort of remote control for our phone as well. It can also be used as a hands-free kit for your phone, with a small built-in microphone picking up your speech.

Even for such a small speaker sound quality is very good, and there's hardly any noticeable audio as you increase the volume. It manages volumes loud enough to fill rooms, and is pretty good for outdoor parties.