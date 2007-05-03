Lexmark X9350 Wireless Office review

This machine is an all-in-one fax, colour inkjet printer, scanner and copier. It performs with varying ability, faces stiff competition from HP and Epson, but generally failed to impress us considering the price. Lexmark has many different models of all-in-one machines on the market, and this is one of its more expensive models.

The X9350 comes with wired and wireless printing options. We found the wireless set-up a bit cumbersome, but nice to have as an option. Most people will use USB. The basic prints, on standard office paper, are pretty good.

The colours from the two small new carts are bright and sharp. The printer also offers Lexmark's photo-printing quality - the same as you can get on a dedicated mini-lab photo printer - and it has ports for all common camera card types. Sadly, we experienced banding, poor colour and pixelation in the glossy prints, and found it hard to accurately line up A6-sized glossy paper in the paper tray.

To test the scanning ability, we scanned and printed copies of the prints that the X9350 had just made and compared the results side-by-side. This showed up another weak point, as the colours appeared much more faded on the copy generated through the machine. Clearly, the scanner was not capturing all the information it was given.

The unit has useful business features such as duplex copying, a large front-loading paper tray with expansion available for another tray, and an Ethernet port. The duplex printing works fine, but the general results of printing aren't that great; small areas of the font tend to smudge and prints come out rather slowly.

Given that this printer sits at the top of the pricing scale, we were pretty disappointed by the results and so find it hard to recommend. It's certainly not in the same league as the equivalent HP model - the OfficeJet 7210.