Canon PIXMA iP4200 review

When things look too good to be true, they usually are. Following in the hallowed steps of Canon's i865 and iP4000 printers, the new iP4200 offers a similar five-ink line-up that adds a second, pigment-based black ink.

This produces super-fast document printing at up to 29ppm, as well as photo printing with a class-leading resolution of 9,600dpi. The iP4200 is also relatively cheap to buy, has low running costs and smart extras, like dual input trays and CD printing. Quite simply, it appears to be the perfect all-rounder, enabling you to install just one printer for all your document and photo printing needs.

In our tests, the iP4200 proved about 25 per cent slower than older models in 'Best' quality mode, no doubt due to the higher print resolution. The printer averaged one and a half minutes to output a 10x15cm glossy photo and 3 minutes 47 seconds to produce a borderless A4 image, while costs worked out at just £1.25 per A4 photo.

The only hiccup was a slight over-saturation and contrast was on the high side. Almost certainly as a result of Canon's new ChromaLife 100 inks, which feature in the company's latest printers. The colour and contrast make for vibrant images but skin tones and subtle landscapes can take on a slightly unnatural, artificial tone. Matthew Richards