MESH Elite E6850 GT ANS review

MESH has a reputation for producing high-spec systems at a low price, and sure enough the Elite E6850 GT ANS stands out in several areas.

It has a fast CPU in the Core 2 Duo E6850, a hefty 4GB of RAM and a 500GB hard drive, the 18x DVD writer has LightScribe support, and there's still cash left over to thrown in a digital/analogue TV tuner card.

Pricey delivery charges

In reality, you're paying for some of this, through the relatively high delivery costs (while companies like Cyberpower and PC Specialist charge you nothing, MESH adds £40 to the overall price).

There are also clear economies in other areas; the ordinary case can't match some other PCs for looks, for example. Still, it's an impressive feature list and we were interested to see how it would perform.

Average performance

Graphics for this PC are handled by an nVIDIA GeForce 8600 GT. This returned a 3DMark 2006 score of 4,346, which was a slightly disappointing sixth place, although still good enough to play any game at an acceptable frame rate.

The 22-inch Chimei monitor is fast enough to make gaming enjoyable, too, but its lack of adjustment compared poorly with the hp stand.

Our other benchmarks revealed only marginally above average scores for the PC's memory and hard drive, and so despite having the fast CPU the system only managed an average performance.

The MESH Elite E6850 GT ANS undoubtedly has an impressive feature list, though, and that alone means it's a system which can't be ignored.