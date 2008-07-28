MSI Digivox Duo review

A great TV package for your PC, which provides great value for your money

Consisting of a USB port at one end and a DVB-T antenna port at the other, this device offers access to Freeview channels as well as current analogue content. It also offers support for high-deﬁnition TV.

This is the ﬁrst budget dual-view tuner we've seen that allows you to watch two programmes side by side, or record one while watching the other.

Easy to use



We found it worked well with image quality more than acceptable. Of course, this is dependent on the aerial you use. The one supplied is too small for regular use.

Shipped with Goya Base and Arcsoft Total Media software, you can watch programmes and run video, as well as access other media.

We like the Digivox Duo, as it's easy to set up and run, and comes with fully featured software.