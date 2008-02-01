Iomega Screenplay Pro review

An easy to use hard drive with an excellent amount of storage, shame it can't handle hi-def but it is compatible with just about everything else

Here's an external hard drive with a difference - the Screenplay Pro has got a built-in media player.To get media from your PC (or Mac), you'll need to plug the Screenplay Pro into a USB port - FireWire is supported as an alternative. Open up the drive on your computer's desktop, and you'll find folders for photos, music and video. Into here you can copy the relevant content.

Transport the Screenplay Pro from your computer to your living room and connect it to your display, and you're greeted by a pleasant user interface that allows you to switch between these media categories and select a particular file to play.

Access is fast, certainly when compared to CDs and DVDs. In terms of AV performance, the Screenplay Pro is certainly acceptable - it delivers roughly the same picture and sound quality as a good budget DVD player. 5.1 audio (Dolby/Digital is supported, too).

Highs

Boasts a whopping capacity of 750GB - that's enough for nearly 100 'ripped' DVDs, or much more if you convert them first into DivX or XviD.

You will no longer have to physically-search for a disc, although computerised 'ripping' obviously takes time.

DVDs can be played with menus intact, provided they have been 'ripped' in ISO (disc image) format.

A real 'multimedia jukebox' - it will handle audio files in WAV, MP3, AAC, Ogg Vorbis or WMA form, plus JPEG photos.

Lows

Won't play hi-def formats. 720p/1080i upscaling doesn't seem to make much difference either.

The remote control is poorly-designed. Frequently-used buttons (e.g., pause/scan) are too small and unintuitively positioned