Verbatim Store 'n' Go USB Executive review

As the name implies, the Verbatim Store 'n' Go memory key isn't aimed at the entry-level market, but business users looking for something a little different from their portable storage.

With 8GB of storage, it offers plenty of space and, in order to differentiate itself, Verbatim has opted to add a faster controller.

As such, Verbatim claims a write speed of 12Mbps and a read speed of 30Mbps. In tests, we found this was borne out, as we were able to copy 1GB of mixed ﬁles to the key in 125 seconds.

Data encryption



Adding to the Executive aspect of the key there is 128-bit encryption that uses CarryItEasy software.

This may not be the smallest memory key, but we found it easy to use and, with plenty of storage that can be locked down, it's a safe way to carry your ﬁles.