Great value for this amount of storage

We've been using the Mega Kart for some time now.

And it's proved a sterling office workhorse, bang-on for piping around game installations, batches of screenshots, and some terrifying internet discoveries.

8GB in something the thickness of a few credit cards is amazing, and compared to many of the others around, the read speed is competitive. A shame, then, that the write speed is so tardy by today's standards!

Still, capacity-wise, it's great value for money.