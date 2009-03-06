Maxell 32GB SSD review

This piece of bling will certainly speed up the copying of files but you may have trouble getting it to work with eSATA

This 32GB SSD (Solid State Drive) is perfect for use as an external hard drive or as a back-up device. The drive itself is the size of a large USB stick and has a smart chrome finish, but still feels a bit cheap.

Reading and writing data is fast, however, as it features an impressive data transfer rate of 16MB/s. This makes it perfect for mass storage use, with connectivity provided by eSATA and USB 2.0.

We found it hard to connect the drive to a number of laptops via the eSATA port, but when a connection was made, the transfer rate was fast. As a result, we can recommend this drive for those needing to back up large amounts of data on the move.