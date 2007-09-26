Adata PD18 2GB review

The more traditional type of memory stick, the PD18 is neat and compact, with one small innovation that is rather pleasing: it comes with a rubber bung on the keyring, so when the drive is plugged into a PC, you can keep the sleeve attached so it doesn't get lost.

Other than this, it's a pretty standard USB drive. And while 2GB worth of speedy ReadyBoost-ready storage is nice, the sleeve is a little loose on the drive itself, and can easily come off in your pocket, so we can't recommend it above better models.