Geil Orange Dragon DDR2-800MHz review

If overclocking isn't a priority, this brash option is well worth a look

Look at that. Less than £70 for 4GB of RAM.

And as much as we love the technical geekery that makes DDR3 better than DDR2, this configuration outperformed the higher bandwidth rig in several key tests.

The conclusion is very clear: four gigabytes is the price/performance sweet spot, regardless of the speed rating.

A less sophisticated memory option

The orange heatsink is very old-school in its lack of sophistication, and although the timings are slightly slower than those of the Reaper-X at 4-4-4, the two set-ups were neck and neck in the tests.

The cash saving isn't enormous, but if you're on a budget and don't plan to overclock your memory, there's no shame opting for this brightly coloured competitor.

