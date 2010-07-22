Crucial Ballistix DDR3 1600MHz 4GB review

If you are looking for a stable memory kit which you can tweak slightly and monitor the thermal dynamics as you do it, then this is the kit for you, want serious overclocking potential then look to Crucial's competitor's or other modules in the Ballistix range.

Crucial's Ballistix range of high performance DDR3 memory modules are well known amongst the overclocking fraternity offering faster clock speeds and lower latencies and in some instances fancy LED displays, than the standard Crucial product range.

The latest addition to the family line-up, is a 4GB memory kit of DDR3-1600 (PC3-12800) modules, carrying the part number Ballistix BL2Kit25664FN1608 if you want the full nomenclature.

The new modules also bring a change in module design to the product line and a new feature which some overclockers will find very useful.

The small discrete heatsink covers found on the rest of the Ballistix range have been replaced by the high profile finned heat spreaders favoured by most of Crucial's competitors on their high performance memory modules.

The new modules have also been fitted with a thermal sensor which when used in conjunction with Crucial's new Ballistix MOD software utility (downloadable from Crucial's website) allows real time monitoring of the modules temperature on your desktop.