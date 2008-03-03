Corsair Dominator DDR3 1,800MHz review

The Dominator RAM prides itself on being hand-picked and tested from the number one bins, while the DHX heatspreader uses two differently conductive materials to take heat directly from the chips and PCB before expelling it into a set of fans.

Once, this could have been considered extreme. With DDR3 running at these speeds it's almost a necessity.

Faster than the competition

Timings of 7-7-7-20 are tight for any speed of DDR3, and give it the edge over some rival sticks - but not by much.

The main differences between this and DDR2 are in the theoretical tests, where latency and throughput are faster by over 10 per cent. In practical tests the quantity has the edge.

The dream rig would involve 4GB of this stuff, but it'd be pricey.

