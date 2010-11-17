Trending

XFX Radeon HD 5750 XXX review

Will a small overclocking boost make an attractive budget gaming card?

By Graphics cards 

XFX Radeon HD 5750 XXX
Is the extra money worth it?

Our Verdict

One of the better HD 5750s, but not by much.

For

  • Single-slot design
  • Inexpensive

Against

  • Performance lacks against the GTS 450
  • No HDMI port

Factory-overclocked 3D cards, such as the XFX Radeon HD 5750 XXX, are a pretty common next step for most manufacturers when a GPU starts maturing, and it's no surprise. When your fabs have cranked out squillions of chips, the price-war between stock cards has stabilised and a new generation of cards is peeping over the horizon, there's the natural drive to differentiate and offer a little more performance to keep the GPU attractive.

That's exactly what this BIOS-tweaked version of the HD 5750 core is all about. 50MHz up on the core and 500MHz up on the RAM, it's an on-paper performance-hike for the puppy in AMD's midrange, DX11-capable midrange litter.

But contrary to expectations, the cooler has slimmed down from the dual-slot reference design to a single slot, making this an attractive little card for SFF and HTPC systems. Sadly, this leaves little room for an HDMI slot, so the video-out options are reduced to dual DVIs and a single display port. So just who is this card aimed at?