Nesteq Xzero 700W review

Particularly suited for standard desktops and casual gamers the NesteQ Xzero 700W can deliver power to a range of system components including those mid-range PCI Express graphics cards.

In terms of total efficiency, the Xzero was left far behind the other mid-range power supplies such as the Cool Master Silent Pro Gold 800w and the Thermaltake Toughpower XT 775W. However, it performed satisfactorily in terms of standby efficiency; being an average performer in this class.

Oddly, the PSU produced slightly more decibel noise compared to similar power supplies under load, like the Cooler Master Silent Pro Gold 800w and the Scythe Stronger 700W. However, with all things considered it certainly was not the loudest.

The 120mm fan performed well to vent heat, helping to keep the PC cooler on the inside and the cables did not significantly heat up during high loads.

Throughout testing the Xzero 700W achieved 100 per cent of the manufacturer's claimed performance based on real-world scenarios. However, the tested rails exceeded the ATX-specified tolerances, falling outside the standard.

Despite this failing the NesteQ PSU did produced an almost jitter free voltage reading at 75 per cent load, making a near flat line to show less electrical interference.

The unit is mainly black with a gold fan grate and generally the build quality of the NesteQ is solid. It is slightly bigger than a standard sized PSU with dimensions of 160 x 86 x 150mm. Despite this extra length the Xzero 700W is fairly light, weighing in at 1.932kg.

The manufacturer's stated AC power input is 100V-240V 60-50Hz. The Xzero only comes with 20 output connectors; 1x ATX 20/24-pin connector,1x ATX 8-pin connector, 4x PCI Express 6/8-pin connectors, 6x SATA connectors, 6x 4-pin peripheral (MOLEX) connectors, and 2x floppy connectors.

Overall, considering its high price the PSU, gave a below average performance and it could greatly benefit by improving total power efficiency.

