This baby keeps things cool under pressure but throws out a bit of noise

Not quite sure where Apack got the idea that hardcore gamers and modders are really into butterflies, but that's the risible motif stuck on the top of this slim tower.

That aside, it keeps temperatures low even under full load. It's not especially quiet, however. We poked the BIOS into limiting the fan speed, with negligible impact on heat output. This won't work on all mobos, though.